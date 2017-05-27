CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share Left wing Eric Tangradi scored a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda. The Griffins can close out their AHL Western Conference final Saturday in Grand Rapids. Tom Gromak

Matthew Ford and Ryan Carpenter scrap in the second period of a penalty-filled game. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

The Grand Rapids Griffins scored four goals in the second period and beat the visiting San Jose Barracuda 6-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the American Hockey League’s Western Conference finals on Friday night.

The Griffins can clinch the series and a trip to the Calder Cup finals with a victory at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night.

A crowd of 8,707 was on hand at Van Andel, and Eric Tangradi led the charge with one goal and two assists.

Other Grand Rapids goals were scored by Tyler Bertuzzi, Tomas Nosek, Martin Frk, Ben Street and Evgeny Svechnikov.

Griffins vs. Barracuda

What: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. San Jose Barracuda in best-of-seven AHL Western Conference finals series

At stake: Spot in Calder Cup finals

Tickets: griffinshockey.com

SCHEDULE

Home games at Van Andel Arena

Game 1: Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 1

Game 2: San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 2

Game 3: Grand Rapids 4, San Jose 2

Game 4: Grand Rapids 6, San Jose 2

Game 5, Saturday: at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

*Game 6, Tuesday: at San Jose, 10 p.m.

*Game 7, Wednesday: at San Jose, 10 p.m.

*If necessary