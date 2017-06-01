The Red Wings announced Thursday the team will return to Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City to host their annual Development Camp, NHL Prospect Tournament, and training camp. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — Traverse City will continue to be Hockeytown North this upcoming season.

The Red Wings announced Thursday the team will return to Centre Ice Arena to host their annual Development Camp, NHL Prospect Tournament, and training camp.

Development camp, consisting of the organization’s drafted or signed prospects, will take place July 7-11.

The camp also will include several of the team’s 11 potential draft picks from the June 23-24 NHL Entry Draft.

Camp participants will receive daily on-ice instruction and skill development from coaches within the organization.

A full schedule and complete player roster will be announced at a later date. All practice sessions are open to the public, with tickets for $5 available in-person only at Centre Ice Arena.

The NHL Prospect tournament returns for a 19th season from Sept. 8-12.

The Red Wings, Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minnesota, St. Louis and the New York Rangers will field teams of prospects. In the tournament’s history, 500 skaters and 52 goaltenders have progressed to play at least one game in the NHL.

The championship game of the tournament will take place September 12.

Red Wings’ training camp takes place Sept.15-18, with the annual Red and White Game ending camp at noon Sept. 18.

A full camp roster and complete training camp schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Training Camp Alumni and Celebrity Game returns for a fifth consecutive season Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Traverse City also will hold the 19th annual Training Camp Golf Classic at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to kick off training camp. Proceeds from golf tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises, providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings’ events are available exclusively online this season at www.centreice.org/drwtickets starting July 10, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the arena entrance on the day of each event.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan