Goalie Jared Coreau has an 11-2 record with a 2.40 goals-against and .922 save-percentage in the playoffs. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Grand Rapids — This was the middle of the Western Conference Finals, with the series tied 1-1 and momentum in the series in the balance.

Grand Rapids goalie Jared Coreau allowed a bad late first-period goal to San Jose’s Ryan Carpenter, and suddenly the Barracuda looked capable of taking control — of the game and series.

Coreau was visibly upset with himself.

“I came into the room and apologized to the guys for the squeaker I let in,” Coreau said.

But Coreau didn’t let another Barracuda goal in the rest of the game — and the Griffins rallied for the victory.

Then, Coreau gave up only two goals in each of the next two games — stopping 65 of 69 shots combined — and the Griffins, winning both games, advanced to the Calder Cup Finals.

Coreau was a major reason why.

“He was unreal,” said Griffins coach Todd Nelson of Coreau, who also bounced back from a poor game early in the second round against Chicago and starred. “He gave us a chance to win. We were talking as a staff, we were saying there’s a game that he might have to steal for us.

“He certainly played extremely well and gave us a chance.”

If the Griffins are to win their second Calder Cup in a span of five years — they opened the AHL Finals Friday hosting Syracuse (coincidentally the team Grand Rapids defeated in 2013) — Coreau will have to match the level of play he’s shown in these playoffs.

Entering the finals, Coreau is 11-2 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

This, after Coreau, 25, earned his first extended stay in the NHL with the Red Wings, which had mixed results.

After several fine games early, Coreau struggled while filling Jimmy Howard’s roster spot. Coreau finished with a 5-4-3 record with the Red Wings, but with a poor .887 save percentage and 3.46 GAA.

But Coreau has rebounded while back with Grand Rapids, displaying the ability to shake off a bad goal — or game — with impressive mental toughness.

“You learn, you have to learn,” said Coreau of his ability to let a bad goal slide. “You have to adjust and I developed that skill.”

Coreau credits with work in the offseason after his rookie season in Grand Rapids, when he largely struggled.

“My first year (in pro) was not good, so I went to a sports psychologist and read some books and really just took more responsibility upon myself,” Coreau said. “It could be hard at first, you might think you’re overwhelming your mind and body and everything, but it just prepares you to be mentally tough when you need to be.”

Nelson alluded to the San Jose game, and the way Coreau held firm after the bad first period.

Instead of sulking and letting his game slip, Coreau got stronger.

“(The San Jose) game could have gone south really quick if he wasn’t there for us,” Nelson said. “It’s a sign of maturity. Over the last two years, he’s developed a playoff maturity.

“In the first and second series, we saw him getting better and better and more confident.”

