Grand Rapids — The Grand Rapids Griffins hope history repeats itself.

The Griffins struck first in the AHL Calder Cup Finals on Friday with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch.

Tomas Nosek scored his second goal of the game, this one on the power play with 13.9 seconds left, giving the Griffins the victory.

Nosek was stationed at the side of the net, and snuck a shot past Crunch goalie Mike McKenna.

Syracuse was called for too many men on the ice at 19:32 of the third period.

Nathan Paetsch tied the score in the second period, while goaltender Jared Coreau stopped 22 shots in front of a crowd of 8,857 at Van Andel Arena.

Kevin Lynch (Grosse Pointe/U-M) scored shorthanded, and Joel Vermin had Syracuse goals.

The Griffins outshot Syracuse 35-24.

The teams have a quick turnaround for Game 2, which is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins tied it 2-2 in the second period on Paetsch’s goal.

Griffins forward Colin Campbell gathered control of the puck in the corner and centered the pass to Paetsch in the slot.

Paetsch snapped a shot that beat McKenna high at 17:12, his second goal of the playoffs.

The Griffins had failed on two power-play attempts in the second period before Paetsch’s goal, and ended some of the frustration of not capitalizing on opportunities.

Grand Rapids was also fortunate to escape the middle period tied, as the Crunch had a dangerous power play at the end of the period (Dylan McIlrath, crosschecking, 18:04).

Syracuse forward Anthony Cirelli’s backhand rebound danced dangerouly through the crease behind Coreau in the closing seconds but never found its way into the net.

The teams were tied after 1-1 after one period.

Neither team showed much rust in the opening 20 minutes after a nearly a week off since the conference finals.

The Griffins were able to kill a Robbie Russo interference penalty just 35 seconds into the game.

Using the momentum created off the kill, the Griffins pressed in the Crunch zone and Nosek put Grand Rapids ahead 1-0.

Tyler Bertuzzi found Mitch Callahan near the hashmarks. Callahan’s shot was stopped by goalie Mike McKenna but the rebound went on the side to Nosek, who slipped the puck into an open net at 4:56.

The goal was Nosek’s ninth of the playoffs, giving him the team lead.

The Griffins appeared capable of taking control of the game, going on yet another power play at 7:48.

But the Crunch were able to work a 2-on-1 advantage going the other way, and Cory Conacher found Lynch, who finished the shorthanded play with his second goal of the playoffs at 9:25.

Grand Rapids had its second power-play opportunity of the opening period at 16:03, and nearly scored when Evgeny Svechnikov’s shot hit the post and settled behind McKenna in the crease.

