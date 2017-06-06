Luke Glendening, who injured his ankle late in the regular season, underwent left ankle surgery Monday to repair tendon damage. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — Injuries badly dented the Red Wings during the season, and they’re not letting up in the off-season.

Luke Glendening, who injured his ankle late in the regular season, underwent left ankle surgery Monday to repair tendon damage, the team said in a statement.

Glendening is expected to be out three to four months, which makes his availability for the start of training camp unclear.

The procedure was done by Dr. Don Bohay of Grand Rapids.

“The surgery was done to repair an injury he suffered late in the season,” general manager Ken Holland said in a statement. “We hoped he would improve with rest and immobilization, but we decided at this point that surgery was necessary to make sure he is ready for the 2017-18 season.”

Glendening missed the last seven games of the regular season with a partially torn tendon and fractured ankle.

Glendening played in 74 games this season, with three goals and 11 assists (14 points) with a minus-10, plus-minus rating.

