Jared Coreau allowed five goals on 12 shots before being lifted in the final minute of the first period. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Syracuse Crunch buried the Grand Rapids Griffins with a five-goal outburst in the first period en route to a 5-1 victory in Game 5 of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Finals Saturday night at Syracuse, New York.

The Syracuse victory cut the Griffins’ lead in the series to 3-2. Game 6 is Tuesday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Kevin Lynch opened the assault with a goal 17 seconds into the game. Before the period was over the Crunch got goals from Mathieu Brodeur, Byron Froese, Cory Conacher and Ben Thomas to lead 5-0.

The only goal the rest of the way was Ben Streets’ in the third period.

Jared Coreau allowed all the Syracuse goals, being relieved by Eddie Pasquale after the fifth. Pasquale stopped all 19 shots he faced the rest of the way.

Mike McKenna stopped 36 of 37 shots for the Crunch. Yanni Gourd had three assists.

Calder Cup Finals

Syracuse vs. Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids leads series 3-2

Game 1: Grand Rapids 3-2

Game 2: Grand Rapids 6-5 (2OT)

Game 3: Syracuse 5-3

Game 4: Grand Rapids 3-2

Game 5: Syracuse 5-1

Tuesday: at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday: at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-If necessary