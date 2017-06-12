Dylan Larkin, left, Henrik Zetterberg and the Detroit Red Wings face 100-1 odds to win next season’s Stanley Cup, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new home next season, but don’t expect them to hoist the Stanley Cup in the inaugural season in Little Caesars Arena.

At least, that’s according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which early Monday morning gave the the Wings 100-1 odds to win the 2018 Stanley Cup, reported by ESPN.

How much of a longshot is Detroit? The Red Wings are one of five teams with 100-1 odds, joining the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks. Only one team faces longer odds: the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, at 200-1.

VegasInsider.com paints a similar outlook, with the Wings one of four teams with 100-1 odds, followed by the Golden Knights at 200-1.

The Red Wings' outlook is only slightly more rosy at Bovada, which has the Wings at 66-1. But, again, only a handful of teams — the Avalanche, Devils, Canucks (all at 75-1) and Golden Knights (150-1) — are worse.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who on Sunday night defeated the Nashville Predators, 2-0, to win their fifth Stanley Cup (and second in a row), are the favorites at 8-1, according to Westgate, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers at 10-1. The Predators check in at 14-1.

Bovada has the Penguins as 9-1 favorites.