Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek could be available for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Go through the gallery to see who Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News projects to be protected, and who will be exposed in the NHL expansion draft.. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

Next week, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will start building their roster.

The NHL expansion team will submit their expansion draft selections Wednesday, June 21, and one Red Wing will be part of the team's inaugural season.

But, who will it be?

Each team must submit a protected list, which will be released on Sunday, leaving the unprotected available for the Golden Knights to select. In addition to the players on the protected list, players with two years or less professional experience (such as Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin) are not eligible to be taken, and do not have to be protected.

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News offers his take on who the Red Wings might protect, and who might be exposed.