Ted Kulfan predicts Red Wings' protected list
Go through the gallery to see projections on who the Red Wings will and won't protect in the NHL expansion draft June 21 by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Players who the Red Wings will likely protect in the upcoming expansion draft.
GOALTENDER: Jimmy Howard -- Has simply been a much
GOALTENDER: Jimmy Howard -- Has simply been a much better goalie than Petr Mrazek since the start of the regular season and through the world championships. Yes, Howard is eight years older (33 to 25), has a bit more contract term left (two years, $5.3 million per season), but going into the season with Mrazek as the No. 1 is more unsettling.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSE: Danny DeKeyser -- Didn’t have the type of
DEFENSE: Danny DeKeyser -- Didn’t have the type of season anyone in the organization would have expected, but remains a part of the nucleus going forward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mike Green -- Has one year left on his contract for
Mike Green -- Has one year left on his contract for $6 million, and could be a valuable trade piece at the deadline if Red Wings are out of the playoff hunt.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nick Jensen -- Protect Jensen or Xavier Ouellet? Safeguard
Nick Jensen -- Protect Jensen or Xavier Ouellet? Safeguard Jensen, who skates well, has a nice offensive game, and is improving on the defense end.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader -- Didn’t have the type
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader -- Didn’t have the type of season (7 goals, 21 points) the team expected, but Abdelkader provides intangibles and size (6-foot-2, 220-pounds). Abdelkader and the Wings hope for a rebound season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Andreas Athanasiou -- Will be 23 in August, and his
Andreas Athanasiou -- Will be 23 in August, and his offensive potential is dazzling. He has growing up to do, though.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anthony Mantha -- Will be 23 in September and has huge
Anthony Mantha -- Will be 23 in September and has huge potential, despite more than just a couple defensive lapses last season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Frans Nielsen -- Makes list because of a no-movement
Frans Nielsen -- Makes list because of a no-movement clause in his contract. Otherwise, would have to be given serious consideration to be unprotected because of his age (33) and contract (owed $21.5 million through 2021-22).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gustav Nyquist -- Was much more productive offensively
Gustav Nyquist -- Was much more productive offensively the second half of the season. Could still be trade bait in hopes of getting a defenseman.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tomas Tatar -- A 25-goal scorer who was much better
Tomas Tatar -- A 25-goal scorer who was much better the second half of the season. Coming off shoulder surgery, might not be ready to start regular season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Henrik Zetterberg -- The captain was the team’s best
Henrik Zetterberg -- The captain was the team’s best player and despite his age (36), losing Zetterberg would hurt this team on the ice and in the locker room.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Players who the Red Wings could leave unprotected in
Players who the Red Wings could leave unprotected in the expansion draft.
GOALTENDERS: Petr Mrazek -- Had a bad regular season,
GOALTENDERS: Petr Mrazek -- Had a bad regular season, a disappointing world championship tournament, and has been so inconsistent for a little more than a season now. With one more year at $4 million left, if Vegas were to grab Mrazek, so be it.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jared Coreau -- Vegas might have minimal interest,
Jared Coreau -- Vegas might have minimal interest, but he was terribly inconsistent in a brief stay with the Red Wings. Could be a good NHL backup.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
DEFENSE: Jonathan Ericsson -- The Wings are likely
DEFENSE: Jonathan Ericsson -- The Wings are likely to expose this banged-up veteran, but it's hard to imagine Vegas having any interest.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Niklas Kronwall -- A warrior with one healthy knee,
Niklas Kronwall -- A warrior with one healthy knee, Kronwall isn’t likely to be selected by Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Xavier Ouellet -- Ouellet is a steady defenseman and
Xavier Ouellet -- Ouellet is a steady defenseman and good on the penalty kill, and you could argue that the Wings should protect him over Nick Jensen.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Sproul: The Red Wings continue to hope for Sproul
Ryan Sproul: The Red Wings continue to hope for Sproul to develop and flourish but it hasn’t happened yet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Martin Frk -- The Red Wings waived him at the start
Martin Frk -- The Red Wings waived him at the start of last season, Carolina picked him up and then waived him after two games. Has a great shot, but appears too slow for the NHL.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Glendening -- Coming off ankle surgery, and with
Luke Glendening -- Coming off ankle surgery, and with four years left on his contract, he won't have much appeal to Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Darren Helm -- Vegas will likely pass because of his
Darren Helm -- Vegas will likely pass because of his age (30), four years left on his contract, and injury history.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tomas Nosek -- Likely will be part of the Red Wings’
Tomas Nosek -- Likely will be part of the Red Wings’ roster next season, but Vegas can find prospects like this on any team’s unprotected list.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Riley Sheahan -- Only two goals scored the entire season
Riley Sheahan -- Only two goals scored the entire season (both in the last game), but he’s young (25), has good size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and isn’t a restricted free agent until 2018. Very appealing for Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Go through the gallery to see who Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News projects to be protected, and who will be exposed in the NHL expansion draft.. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    Next week, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will start building their roster.

    The NHL expansion team will submit their expansion draft selections Wednesday, June 21, and one Red Wing will be part of the team's inaugural season.

    But, who will it be?

    Each team must submit a protected list, which will be released on Sunday, leaving the unprotected available for the Golden Knights to select. In addition to the players on the protected list, players with two years or less professional experience (such as Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin) are not eligible to be taken, and do not have to be protected.

    Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News offers his take on who the Red Wings might protect, and who might be exposed.