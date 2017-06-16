Ted Kulfan predicts Red Wings' protected list
Go through the gallery to see projections on who the
Go through the gallery to see projections on who the Red Wings will and won't protect in the NHL expansion draft June 21 by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Players who the Red Wings will likely protect in the
Players who the Red Wings will likely protect in the upcoming expansion draft.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALTENDER: Jimmy Howard -- Has simply been a much
GOALTENDER: Jimmy Howard -- Has simply been a much better goalie than Petr Mrazek since the start of the regular season and through the world championships. Yes, Howard is eight years older (33 to 25), has a bit more contract term left (two years, $5.3 million per season), but going into the season with Mrazek as the No. 1 is more unsettling.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSE: Danny DeKeyser -- Didn’t have the type of
DEFENSE: Danny DeKeyser -- Didn’t have the type of season anyone in the organization would have expected, but remains a part of the nucleus going forward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mike Green -- Has one year left on his contract for
Mike Green -- Has one year left on his contract for $6 million, and could be a valuable trade piece at the deadline if Red Wings are out of the playoff hunt.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Nick Jensen -- Protect Jensen or Xavier Ouellet? Safeguard
Nick Jensen -- Protect Jensen or Xavier Ouellet? Safeguard Jensen, who skates well, has a nice offensive game, and is improving on the defense end.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader -- Didn’t have the type
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader -- Didn’t have the type of season (7 goals, 21 points) the team expected, but Abdelkader provides intangibles and size (6-foot-2, 220-pounds). Abdelkader and the Wings hope for a rebound season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Andreas Athanasiou -- Will be 23 in August, and his
Andreas Athanasiou -- Will be 23 in August, and his offensive potential is dazzling. He has growing up to do, though.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anthony Mantha -- Will be 23 in September and has huge
Anthony Mantha -- Will be 23 in September and has huge potential, despite more than just a couple defensive lapses last season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Frans Nielsen -- Makes list because of a no-movement
Frans Nielsen -- Makes list because of a no-movement clause in his contract. Otherwise, would have to be given serious consideration to be unprotected because of his age (33) and contract (owed $21.5 million through 2021-22).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gustav Nyquist -- Was much more productive offensively
Gustav Nyquist -- Was much more productive offensively the second half of the season. Could still be trade bait in hopes of getting a defenseman.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tomas Tatar -- A 25-goal scorer who was much better
Tomas Tatar -- A 25-goal scorer who was much better the second half of the season. Coming off shoulder surgery, might not be ready to start regular season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Henrik Zetterberg -- The captain was the team’s best
Henrik Zetterberg -- The captain was the team’s best player and despite his age (36), losing Zetterberg would hurt this team on the ice and in the locker room.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Players who the Red Wings could leave unprotected in
Players who the Red Wings could leave unprotected in the expansion draft.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALTENDERS: Petr Mrazek -- Had a bad regular season,
GOALTENDERS: Petr Mrazek -- Had a bad regular season, a disappointing world championship tournament, and has been so inconsistent for a little more than a season now. With one more year at $4 million left, if Vegas were to grab Mrazek, so be it.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jared Coreau -- Vegas might have minimal interest,
Jared Coreau -- Vegas might have minimal interest, but he was terribly inconsistent in a brief stay with the Red Wings. Could be a good NHL backup.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
DEFENSE: Jonathan Ericsson -- The Wings are likely
DEFENSE: Jonathan Ericsson -- The Wings are likely to expose this banged-up veteran, but it's hard to imagine Vegas having any interest.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Niklas Kronwall -- A warrior with one healthy knee,
Niklas Kronwall -- A warrior with one healthy knee, Kronwall isn’t likely to be selected by Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Xavier Ouellet -- Ouellet is a steady defenseman and
Xavier Ouellet -- Ouellet is a steady defenseman and good on the penalty kill, and you could argue that the Wings should protect him over Nick Jensen.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ryan Sproul: The Red Wings continue to hope for Sproul
Ryan Sproul: The Red Wings continue to hope for Sproul to develop and flourish but it hasn’t happened yet.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Martin Frk -- The Red Wings waived him at the start
Martin Frk -- The Red Wings waived him at the start of last season, Carolina picked him up and then waived him after two games. Has a great shot, but appears too slow for the NHL.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Glendening -- Coming off ankle surgery, and with
Luke Glendening -- Coming off ankle surgery, and with four years left on his contract, he won't have much appeal to Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Darren Helm -- Vegas will likely pass because of his
Darren Helm -- Vegas will likely pass because of his age (30), four years left on his contract, and injury history.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tomas Nosek -- Likely will be part of the Red Wings’
Tomas Nosek -- Likely will be part of the Red Wings’ roster next season, but Vegas can find prospects like this on any team’s unprotected list.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Riley Sheahan -- Only two goals scored the entire season
Riley Sheahan -- Only two goals scored the entire season (both in the last game), but he’s young (25), has good size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and isn’t a restricted free agent until 2018. Very appealing for Vegas.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — They know they’re going to lose a player.

    The Red Wings know that, along with the 29 other NHL teams that will give up one player to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who join the league this season.

    The question becomes, who do you protect, and who do you leave unprotected and let the Golden Knights choose from?

    Teams must submit their protection lists by Saturday at 5 p.m. Those lists will be released to the public Sunday at 10 a.m.

    Each team is allowed to protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie — or go another route of eight skaters and one goalie.

    A trade freeze takes effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and continues until Thursday at 8 a.m. (though teams can deal with Vegas).

    The Golden Knights will announce their picks during the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas Wednesday at 8 p.m.

    From the outset, general manager Ken Holland said the Red Wings will go the 7-3-1 route.

    “We know what we’re going to do from a protection standpoint,” Holland said. “Vegas will pick a player from our team, a player who was on our roster.”

    Many teams will continue until Saturday to talk with Vegas general manager George McPhee about the possibility of making side trades — sending Vegas assets (players, draft picks) in return for the expansion team not selecting a certain player.

    But Holland doesn't seem interested in those types of trades. Holland said he’s told McPhee the Red Wings are a team that needs to protect their picks.

    Holland will continue to talk to general managers who appear squeezed by the protection lists and may want to trade an extra defenseman rather than lose him for nothing.

    Anaheim, Minnesota, Nashville, Winnipeg and Carolina have been talked about as organizations that have more defensemen than can be protected.

    Talks are expected to continue leading straight into next weekend's draft in Chicago.

    “I’ve talked to general managers around the league and have a sense of what is out there,” Holland said. “If there’s something out there that can make us a stronger hockey team, we’ll listen.”

    So, who do the Red Wings’ decide to protect?

    Players with less than two years of pro experience are exempt, so a player like Dylan Larkin need not be protected.

    But Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou have gone beyond the two-year threshold and need protection.

    Using the 7-3-1 formula, the seven forwards, arguably, could be Henrik Zetterberg, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar, Mantha, Athanasiou, Frans Nielsen (who must be protected because of a no-movement clause in his contract) and Justin Abdelkader.

    In that scenario, forwards such as Darren Helm, Riley Sheahan and Luke Glendening would be exposed, along with prospect Tomas Nosek, who was impressive during a late call-up with the Red Wings and in the AHL playoffs.

    On defense, Danny DeKeyser, Mike Green and either Nick Jensen or Xavier Ouellet are expected to be protected.

    That would leave either Ouellet or Jensen, along with Niklas Kronwall and Jonathan Ericsson, older, injury-riddled players with term on their contracts left, and Ryan Sproul, left exposed.

    Perhaps the toughest decision the Red Wings have will be the goaltending, choosing who to protect between Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek.

    Mrazek is eight years younger (Howard 33, Mrazek 25) and Howard has two years left on his contract at a $5.29 million cap hit, while Mrazek has only one year left at $4 million.

    But Howard outplayed Mrazek this past season, and Howard was more impressive at the recent world championships.

    The Red Wings will likely not protect goaltender Jared Coreau, who had consistency issues during a three-month stay with the Red Wings when Howard was injured.

    But Coreau was one of Grand Rapids’ best players during the Griffins’ recent Calder Cup-winning run.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    About the Expansion Draft

    * Teams must submit their protection lists by Saturday at 5 p.m.

    * Teams can protect either 7 forwards, 3 defensemen and 1 goalie or 8 skaters and 1 defensemen.

    * The protected lists will be released publicly Sunday at 10 a.m.

    * The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will announce their selections — all 30 teams will lose one player — Wednesday during the NHL Awards Show from Las Vegas.

    Ted Kulfan’s Red Wings’ protected list

    Goaltender: Jimmy Howard:

    Defense: Danny DeKeyser, Mike Green, Nick Jensen

    Forwards: Justin Abdelkader, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Mantha, Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar, Henrik Zetterbeg.

    Notables not protected:

    Goaltenders: Petr Mrazek, Jared Coreau

    Defense: Jonathan Ericsson, Niklas Kronwall, Xavier Ouellet, Ryan Sproul

    Forwards: Martin Frk, Luke Glendening, Darren Helm, Tomas Nosek, Riley Sheahan 

