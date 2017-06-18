Petr Mrazek (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – The Detroit Red Wings’ protected list, released Sunday morning, offered only one minor surprise.

Jimmy Howard is the protected player at goaltender, rather than Petr Mrazek, as lists were released ahead of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights putting their team together.

The Golden Knights will publicly make their list known Wednesday during the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

As expected, Danny DeKeyser, Mike Green and Nick Jensen are protected on defense, while Justin Abdelkader, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Mantha, Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar and Henrik Zetterberg are the forwards protected.

That leaves players such as Mrazek; defensemen Jonathan Ericsson, Niklas Kronwall, Xavier Ouellet and Ryan Sproul; and forwards Luke Glendening, Darren Helm, Tomas Nosek and Riley Sheahan unprotected.

It’s been quite a drop in status for Mrazek, 25, who last summer was essentially given the No. 1 goalie job – but failed to hang onto it for any length of time during the regular season.

Howard (2.10 goals-against average, .927 save percentage) was outstanding through the regular season, though he did miss three months with a knee injury.

Mrazek had a 3.04 GAA and .901 SVS and was splitting playing time with Jared Coreau when Howard was hurt.

Mrazek has one season remaining on his contract for $4 million, while Howard has two seasons left at $5.29 million per season.

Mrazek could tempt expansion Vegas, which could team Mrazek with anticipated selection Marc-Andre Fleury, who is unprotected by Pittsburgh.

Also, Vegas could have teams call and ask the Knights to pick a player such as Mrazek and offer them a trade.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said he will not make any side deals with Vegas in an effort to steer the Golden Knights away from any player.

But if the Red Wings see someone they like who is unprotected, they could ask Vegas to select that player and work out a trade with the Golden Knights.

First- and second-year players such as Dylan Larkin are exempt from the expansion draft.

UNPROTECTED RED WINGS

Forwards

Louis-Marc Aubry

Mitch Callahan

Colin Campbell

Martin Frk

Luke Glendening

Darren Helm

Drew Miller

Tomas Nosek

Riley Sheahan

Ben Street

Eric Tangradi

Defensemen

Adam Almquist

Jonathan Ericsson

Niklas Kronwall

Brian Lashoff

Dylan McIlrath

Xavier Ouellet

Ryan Sproul

Goalies

Jared Coreau

Petr Mrazek

Edward Pasquale

Jake Paterson

PROTECTED RED WINGS

Forwards

Justin Abdelkader

Andreas Athanasiou

Anthony Mantha

Frans Nielsen

Gustav Nyquist

Tomas Tatar

Henrik Zetterberg

Defensemen

Danny DeKeyser

Mike Green

Nick Jensen

Goalie

Jimmy Howard