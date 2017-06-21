The Red Wings will open the regular season at their new Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings will open the regular season at their new Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild.

The NHL released a list Wednesday of all 31 teams’ home openers.

The game against Minnesota will be the first regular-season game at LCA.

The Red Wings will have four exhibition games at LCA, beginning with the Sept. 23 game against Boston. Pittsburgh (Sept. 25), Chicago (Sept. 28) and Toronto (Sept. 29) also will come to LCA for exhibition games in September.

The entire NHL regular-season schedule will be released Thursday afternoon.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan