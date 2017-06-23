Michael Rasmussen, 18, scored 32 goals with 23 assists for 55 points in 50 games, with 50 penalty minutes. (Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Chicago — The Red Wings got their big center Friday in the NHL Draft.

They selected Michael Rasmussen, a towering, 6-foot-5, 200-pound center who played for Tri-City in the Western Hockey League.

Rasmussen, 18, scored 32 goals with 23 assists for 55 points in 50 games, with 50 penalty minutes.

Scouts have generally praised Rasmussen for his good hands, effectiveness around the net, and great reach.

Depending on what scout or draft site you listen to, his skating could use some work.

