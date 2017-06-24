Center Michael Rasmussen was the Red Wings' first pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News profiles all 11 of the Red Wings' Entry Draft picks.

MICHAEL RASMUSSEN

Pick: No. 9 overall (Round 1)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 200

Last season: Tri-City (Western Hockey League), 50 games, 32 goals, 23 assists, 55 points.

Scouting report: A big body who loves to play around the net and down low. Rasmussen has great size and isn’t afraid to use hit, and scouts feel he does a nice job finishing plays and some have compared him to Tomas Holmstrom. Has to improve his skating and defensive play.

GUSTAV LINDSTROM

Pick: No. 38 overall (Round 2)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-2, 187

Last season: Almtuna (Sweden), 48 games, two goals, seven assists, nine points.

Scouting report: A bit of a sleeper. Played tier-2 junior in Sweden and may not have been heavily scouted. A right-hand shooting defenseman who is sound in most aspects of the game. Skating might be the lone issue.

KASPER KOTKANSALO

Pick: No. 71 overall (Round 3)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-2, 190

Last season: Sioux Falls (USHL), 47 games, one goal, 11 assists, 12 points.

Scouting report: Headed to Boston University. Kotkansalo plays a physical game, and is strong defensively. His offensive game has the potential to get better. Scouts like his vision on the ice.

LANE ZABLOCKI

Pick: No. 79 overall (Round 3)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 6-foot, 185

Last season: Regina (WHL) 33 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points; Red Deer 31 games, 19 goals, 10 assists, 29 points.

Scouting report: Scouting director Tyler Wright called Zablocki a mirror image of Tyler Bertuzzi, an agitator who plays a hard game but also has the ability to score goals. Zablocki plays with a lot of heart and doesn’t back down.

ZACH GALLANT

Pick: No. 83 overall (Round 3)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 6-2, 187

Last season: Peterborough (OHL) 60 games, 21 goals, 26 assists, 47 points.

Scouting report: A character player who OHL coaches voted the best defensive forward in the league and best faceoff player. Has a strong compete level and an improving shot. Offense needs to continue to get better.

KEITH PETRUZZELLI

Pick: No. 88 overall (Round 3)

Position: Goaltender

Height/weight: 6-5, 180

Last season: Muskegon (USHL) 21-10-1. 2.41 goals against average, .917 save percentage.

Scouting report: Big goalie who uses his size to his advantage. Nice combination of size and athletic ability. Committed to Quinnipiac University for next season. Glove hand is good.

Keith Petruzzelli was selected with the No. 88 overall pick by the Red Wings on Saturday. (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

MALTE SETKOV

Pick: No. 100 overall (Round 4)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-6, 185

Last season: Malmo (Sweden) 38 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points.

Scouting report: Continues to get better and get comfortable in his size. A good skater who is can initiate offense and is getting stronger defensively. Moved up from his Junior B team to the higher level over the course of a season. Has enormous upside.

COLE FRASER

Pick: No. 131 overall (Round 5)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-2, 192

Last season: Peterborough 61 games, six goals, 13 assists, 19 points.

Scouting report: A self-described shutdown defenseman who plays a physical game. Don’t look for Fraser to be an offensive force. His forte is stopping the other team.

JACK ADAMS

Pick: No. 166 overall (Round 6)

Position: Right wing

Height/weight: 6-5, 194

Last season: Fargo (USHL) 56 games, 37 goals, 23 assists, 60 points.

Scouting report: Big player who is growing into his frame. Very good around the net and has good hands. Skating and speed are an issue at this point, but his hockey instincts make this a worthy pick this late in the draft.

REILLY WEBB

Pick: No. 164 overall (Round 6)

Position: Defense

Height/weight: 6-3, 192

Last season: Hamilton (OHL), 12 games, 0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point.

Scouting report: A separated shoulder curtailed Webb’s season. A good skating defenseman when he’s healthy. A fine gamble at this point of the draft.

BRADY GILMOUR

Pick: No. 193 overall (Round 7)

Position: Center

Height/weight: 5-10, 170

Last season: Saginaw (OHL), 65 games, 26 goals, 21 assists, 47 points.

Scouting report: A smaller player who plays with a lot of heart and character. The Red Wings liked his tenacity. A safe pick this late in the draft.

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan

MORE DRAFT COVERAGE

Krupa: Wings have missed opportunities this week

He's 'all business': Red Wings draft big center Michael Rasmussen

'We need size': Wings stockpile big bodies in draft

Wings catch fifth-round pick Cole Fraser off guard