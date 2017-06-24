Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News profiles all 11 of the Red Wings' Entry Draft picks.
MICHAEL RASMUSSEN
Pick: No. 9 overall (Round 1)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 200
Last season: Tri-City (Western Hockey League), 50 games, 32 goals, 23 assists, 55 points.
Scouting report: A big body who loves to play around the net and down low. Rasmussen has great size and isn’t afraid to use hit, and scouts feel he does a nice job finishing plays and some have compared him to Tomas Holmstrom. Has to improve his skating and defensive play.
GUSTAV LINDSTROM
Pick: No. 38 overall (Round 2)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-2, 187
Last season: Almtuna (Sweden), 48 games, two goals, seven assists, nine points.
Scouting report: A bit of a sleeper. Played tier-2 junior in Sweden and may not have been heavily scouted. A right-hand shooting defenseman who is sound in most aspects of the game. Skating might be the lone issue.
KASPER KOTKANSALO
Pick: No. 71 overall (Round 3)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-2, 190
Last season: Sioux Falls (USHL), 47 games, one goal, 11 assists, 12 points.
Scouting report: Headed to Boston University. Kotkansalo plays a physical game, and is strong defensively. His offensive game has the potential to get better. Scouts like his vision on the ice.
LANE ZABLOCKI
Pick: No. 79 overall (Round 3)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 6-foot, 185
Last season: Regina (WHL) 33 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points; Red Deer 31 games, 19 goals, 10 assists, 29 points.
Scouting report: Scouting director Tyler Wright called Zablocki a mirror image of Tyler Bertuzzi, an agitator who plays a hard game but also has the ability to score goals. Zablocki plays with a lot of heart and doesn’t back down.
ZACH GALLANT
Pick: No. 83 overall (Round 3)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 6-2, 187
Last season: Peterborough (OHL) 60 games, 21 goals, 26 assists, 47 points.
Scouting report: A character player who OHL coaches voted the best defensive forward in the league and best faceoff player. Has a strong compete level and an improving shot. Offense needs to continue to get better.
KEITH PETRUZZELLI
Pick: No. 88 overall (Round 3)
Position: Goaltender
Height/weight: 6-5, 180
Last season: Muskegon (USHL) 21-10-1. 2.41 goals against average, .917 save percentage.
Scouting report: Big goalie who uses his size to his advantage. Nice combination of size and athletic ability. Committed to Quinnipiac University for next season. Glove hand is good.
MALTE SETKOV
Pick: No. 100 overall (Round 4)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-6, 185
Last season: Malmo (Sweden) 38 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points.
Scouting report: Continues to get better and get comfortable in his size. A good skater who is can initiate offense and is getting stronger defensively. Moved up from his Junior B team to the higher level over the course of a season. Has enormous upside.
COLE FRASER
Pick: No. 131 overall (Round 5)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-2, 192
Last season: Peterborough 61 games, six goals, 13 assists, 19 points.
Scouting report: A self-described shutdown defenseman who plays a physical game. Don’t look for Fraser to be an offensive force. His forte is stopping the other team.
JACK ADAMS
Pick: No. 166 overall (Round 6)
Position: Right wing
Height/weight: 6-5, 194
Last season: Fargo (USHL) 56 games, 37 goals, 23 assists, 60 points.
Scouting report: Big player who is growing into his frame. Very good around the net and has good hands. Skating and speed are an issue at this point, but his hockey instincts make this a worthy pick this late in the draft.
REILLY WEBB
Pick: No. 164 overall (Round 6)
Position: Defense
Height/weight: 6-3, 192
Last season: Hamilton (OHL), 12 games, 0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point.
Scouting report: A separated shoulder curtailed Webb’s season. A good skating defenseman when he’s healthy. A fine gamble at this point of the draft.
BRADY GILMOUR
Pick: No. 193 overall (Round 7)
Position: Center
Height/weight: 5-10, 170
Last season: Saginaw (OHL), 65 games, 26 goals, 21 assists, 47 points.
Scouting report: A smaller player who plays with a lot of heart and character. The Red Wings liked his tenacity. A safe pick this late in the draft.
