Detroit — There is no Red Wings’ connection to this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class.

Monday’s announcement saw Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi and Danielle Goyette getting voted in for enshrinement, along with Clare Drake (Canadian collegiate coach) and Jeremy Jacobs (Boston Bruins owner) in the Builders category.

That meant another miss for former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood.

In his fourth year of eligibility, Osgood earned 401 victories (10th most in NHL history) and had a 2.49 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 744 games.

Osgood played 16 seasons with the Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders, and was a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings (1997, 1998, 2008).

Osgood won two Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed in regular seasona) - with Mike Vernon in 1996, and Dominik Hasek in 2008) and was a two-time NHL All-Star (1996, 2008).

Also missing out were former Red Wings, forward Daniel Alfredsson, who starred with Ottawa Senators and was on the ballot for the first time this year, and former goaltender Curtis Joseph, whose best years were spent in Edmonton and Toronto.

