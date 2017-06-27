Ted Kulfan's top 25 NHL free agents
Ted Kulfan's top 25
Go through the gallery to view Ted Kulfan's top 25 NHL free agents, which includes former Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, defenseman, Washington. Age: 28. 13 goals, 43 assists in 2016-17. The marquee player on this free-agent list -- which tells you something about this free-agent class. A good player, but hardly one that can put a team over the top to a Stanley Cup.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
2. Alexander Radulov, forward, Montreal. Age: 30. 18 goals, 36 assists. Returned from Russia last summer, signed a one-year contract with Montreal, and it worked out brilliantly for both sides. Suddenly wants six years at $7 million per season. Good luck with that.  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
3. Karl Alzner, defenseman, Washington: Age: 28: 3 goals, 10 assists. A traditional, old-fashioned defensive defenseman who might be losing a step, which is always a red flag in today's game. But some team definitely will overpay, and sign him.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
4. Nick Bonino, forward, Pittsburgh: Age: 29. 18 goals, 19 assists. Seems to have found a home in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins are strapped under the cap and may not be able to bring Bonino back. Too bad, because it's been a nice fit.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
5. Michael Stone, defenseman, Calgary: Age: 27. 3 goals, 12 assists. Calgary acquired Stone (26) at the trade deadline and he was a bit disappointing. A hot rumor has Stone going to play in Ottawa with his brother Mark.  Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
6. Brendan Smith, defenseman, New York Rangers: Age: 28. 3 goals, 6 assists. The Red Wings probably wouldn't mind having Smith back, but he's likely going to get a longer term, and more money, than the Red Wings would be willing to give.  Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
7. Michael Del Zotto, defenseman, Philadelphia: Age: 27. 6 goals, 12 assists. A pretty good offensive defenseman who struggles in the defensive zone, it wouldn't be shocking to see him settle on a one-year deal with a team like the Red Wings.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
8. Trevor Daley, defenseman, Pittsburgh: Age: 33. 5 goals, 14 assists. Definitely slowing down, and many scouts don't feel like he's a top-4 defenseman anymore, but will land somewhere after a good showing in the playoffs for Pittsburgh.  Jana Chytilova, Getty Images
9. Brian Boyle, forward, Toronto: Age: 32. 13 goals, 12 assists. Age is becoming a factor, but few are better on faceoffs and penalty kill. Had a great relationship in Tampa, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land back with the Lightning.  Claus Andersen, Getty Images
10. Ryan Miller, goaltender, Vancouver. Age: 36. 2.80 GAA, .914 SVS. The East Lansing native showed the last two seasons he can still be a No. 1 goalie. Whether Miller gets an opportunity to show that further will be interesting to see this summer.  Rich Lam, Getty Images
11. Sam Gagner, forward, Columbus: Age: 27. 18 goals, 32 assists. Another one of those cases where a player finally seems to have found the perfect fit – and now is going to look for greener pastures. Gagner was a pleasant surprise for the Blue Jackets.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
12. Justin Williams, forward, Washington: Age: 35. 24 goals, 24 assists. Williams is at the point of his career where he'll latch on only with a Stanley Cup contender – and likely will help its chances of winning it. Still possesses knack for scoring key goals.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
13. Drew Stafford, forward, Boston: Age: 31. 8 goals, 13 assists. Don't be surprised if the Bruins and Stafford work something out in the days ahead. Acquired at the trade deadline from Winnipeg, Stafford did a good job in Boston and fit well in their scheme.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
14. Thomas Vanek, forward, Florida: Age: 33. 17 goals, 31 assists. Do the Red Wings really want to re-visit this situation? Vanek played well for them last season, but bringing him on again for a season might be asking for too much.  Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
15. Radim Vrbata, forward, Arizona: Age: 36. 20 goals, 35 assists. A veteran who knows how to score goals and doesn't break the bank. Some contender would be wise to sign him on a short-term deal.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
16. Mike Condon, goaltender, Ottawa: Age: 27. 2.48 GAA, .914 SVS. Did an outstanding job backing up in Ottawa last season, and the Senators want Condon back. But he might get a pay raise on the free-agent market.  Jana Chytilova, Getty Images
17. Steve Mason, goaltender, Philadelphia: Age: 29. 2.66 GAA, .908 SVS. It's a bit surprising the Flyers didn't work something out with Mason, who has done a steady job for them. Should be able to land a good deal for himself somewhere.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
18. Brian Elliott, goaltender, Calgary: Age: 32. 2.55 GAA. .910 SVS. Things didn't work out well in Calgary for much of the season and playoffs. But Elliott is trusted enough around the league that he'll wind up somewhere and figures to do a decent job.  Derek Leung, Getty Images
19. Martin Hanzal, forward, Minnesota: Age: 30. 20 goals, 19 assists. Minnesota overpaid for Hanzal at the trade deadline and he didn't come close to being the final piece in a playoff run. He likely cost himself money on the free-agent market.  Claus Andersen, Getty Images
20. Dan Girardi, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers: Age: 33. 4 goals, 11 assists. The Rangers bought Girardi out of his contract after two declining seasons. Will likely have to settle on a one-year deal somewhere to show he still has something left (Red Wings?).  Minas Panagiotakis, Getty Images
21. Kris Versteeg, forward, Calgary: Age: 31. 15 goals, 22 assists. Versteeg is getting up there in age, but for what likely will be the price you pay him, you can do a lot worse. He’s proven to be a solid pro over the years and puts up decent offensive numbers.  Derek Leung, Getty Images
22. Patrick Sharp, forward, Dallas: Age: 35. 8 goals, 10 assists. Age is catching up, and Sharp has also been injury prone the past few seasons. Could land one more short-term deal with a contender.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
23. Jordan Weal, forward, Philadelphia: Age: 25. 8 goals, 4 assists. The Flyers want to keep this promising forward, who showed unexpected offense last season, but it appears Weal could be headed to his hometown of Vancouver.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
24. Dmitry Kulikov, defenseman, Buffalo: Age: 26. 2 goals, 3 assists. His stock is way down currently after a poor season in Buffalo, but Kulikov is still really young and some team could wind up with a shrewd steal.  Codie McLachlan, Getty Images
30. Ron Hainsey, defenseman, Pittsburgh: Age: 36. 4 goals, 13 assists. Had never been in an NHL playoff game before helping Penguins to a Stanley Cup this spring. Should return to Pittsburgh, but will likely have a bigger offer somewhere else.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Go through the gallery to see Ted Kulfan’s top 25 NHL free agents. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    Remember when future Hall of Famers would be available to sign and hockey fans across North America would spend the first day of free agency glued to their computers in search of news?

    Those days are long gone.

    Saturday’s start to the free-agent market will have a bunch of useful players ready to be signed by anxious teams — but none are considered franchise changers.

    Most are simply complementary pieces.

    These days, NHL teams tend to draft, develop — and if they feel the asset is a keeper — sign young players to long-term contracts that usually keep them out of the UFA market in their prime years.

    So, what you have these days are older players looking for one more big payday — or good, but not necessarily great, players who still will get paid like great players.

    The Red Wings, and the rest of the league, will pick through the list and likely be as prudent as they can be, not wanting to get stuck in long-term, expensive contracts.

    There could be bargains to be had.

    Players such as defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and forward Alexander Radulov will attract most of the attention and possible big-money contracts, with many other average players capitalizing on the generosity of desperate general managers.

    But after that first wave of signings Saturday, there will be players who miss out on the bigger money and will have to settle for short-term deals for significantly less money.

    For the salary cap-strapped Red Wings, that’s when they’ll likely begin shopping.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

