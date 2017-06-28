Detroit defenseman Brian Lashoff has reportedly re-signed with the Red Wings on a two-year, two-way deal. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Red Wings have re-signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a two-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 a season, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Lashoff, 26, re-signed for the same amount last season but only for one year. He was a minus-3 in five games with the Wings last season.

The left-handed shooting defensman had three goals and 11 assists in 62 regular season games with the Grand Rapids Griffins and added three points (a goal and two assists) in 17 games during the club's Calder Cup championship run.