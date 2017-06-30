Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michael Rasmussen talks about being drafted by the Red Wings. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

Michael Rasmussen (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

All 11 of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2017 draft picks, led by center Michael Rasmussen, will participate in the team’s development camp at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena from July 7-11.

Rasmussen, who played for the Tri-City Americans of the WHL last season, was taken No. 9 overall in last week’s draft. He had 32 goals and 23 assists in 50 games.

Also participating in the development camp will be the Red Wings’ top pick from 2016, defenseman Dennis Cholowski, who made his pro debut with the Grand Rapids Griffins last season. Cholowski also played in 36 games for St. Cloud State in 2016-17.

Players in the development camp will be split into two teams – Team Zetterberg and Team Kronwall – and will have on-ice conditioning and practices every day, and a scrimmage on July 9.

Tickets are available in-person only for $5 daily at Centre Ice Arena, 1600 Chartwell Drive in Traverse City.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Friday, July 7

TEAM ZETTERBERG

10:30-10:50 a.m. – Video

11-11:20 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

12-12:45 p.m. – On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m. – On-Ice Skills

TEAM KRONWALL

10:30-10:50 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m. – Video

12-12:45 p.m. – On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Saturday, July 8

TEAM ZETTERBERG

9:30-9:50 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

10-10:20 a.m. – Video

11-11:45 a.m. – On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

TEAM KRONWALL

9:30-9:50 a.m. – Video

10-10:20 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:45 a.m. – On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m. – On-Ice Skills

Sunday, July 9

BOTH TEAMS

9:20-10 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

10:30-11 a.m. – On-Ice Warm-Up

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – Scrimmage

1-2 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Monday, July 10

TEAM ZETTERBERG

8:30-8:50 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

9-9:20 a.m. – Video

9:45-10:30 a.m. – On-Ice Practice

10:45-11:30 a.m. – On-Ice Conditioning

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

TEAM KRONWALL

10:30-10:50 a.m. – Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m. – Video

12-12:45 p.m. – On-Ice Practice

1-1:45 p.m. – On-Ice Conditioning

2-2:45 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

CAMP ROSTER

Players listed with 2016-17 teams.

FORWARDS

Jack Adams, Fargo (USHL)

Christoffer Ehn, Frolunda (SHL)

Mattias Elfstrom, Malmo (Swe-Jr.)

Zach Gallant, Peterborough (OHL)

Brady Gilmour, Saginaw (OHL)

Chase Pearson, Maine (HE)

David Pope, Omaha (NCHC)

Michael Rasmussen, Tri-City (WHL)

Dylan Sadowy, Grand Rapids (AHL)

Givani Smith, Guelph (OHL)

Lane Zablocki, Regina/Red Deer (WHL)

Oliver Castleman, Niagara (OHL)

Luke Esposito, Harvard (ECAC)

Isaac Johnson, Des Moines (USHL)

Sean Josling, Sarnia (OHL)

Luke Kutkevicius, Hamilton (OHL)

Tommy Marchin, Brown (ECAC)

Michael Pastujov, U.S. National U18 Team

Dominik Shine, Northern Michigan (WCHA)

Graham Slaggert, U.S. National U18 Team

Brett Supinski, Union (ECAC)

DEFENSEMEN

Dennis Cholowski, St. Cloud State (NCHC)

Cole Fraser, Peterborough (OHL)

Patrick Holway, Maine (HE)

Filip Hronek, Saginaw (OHL)

Kasper Kotkansalo, Sioux Falls (USHL)

Gustav Lindstrom, Almtuna (Swe-2)

Alfons Malmstrom, Orebro (Swe-Jr.)

Vili Saarijarvi, Mississauga (OHL)

Jordan Sambrook, Erie (OHL)

Malte Setkov, Malmo (Swe-Jr.)

Libor Sulak, Orli Znojmo (EBEL)

Reilly Webb, Hamilton (OHL)

Tomas Dvorak, Karlovy Vary (Czech)

Mitch Eliot, Michigan State (B10)

Evan Fiala, Spokane/Saskatoon (WHL)

Adam Larkin, Yale (ECAC)

Patrick McCarron, Cornell (ECAC)

Alex Peters, Flint (OHL)

GOALTENDERS

Filip Larsson, Djurgarden (Swe-Jr.)

Matej Machovsky, Plzen (Czech)

Keith Petruzzelli, Muskegon (USHL)

Chase Perry, RPI (ECAC)

Joren van Pottelberghe, Davos (NLA)

Kaden Fulcher, Hamilton (OHL)