Detroit — The Red Wings have their veteran defenseman.

Confirming almost week-long reports, they’ve signed Trevor Daley to a 3-year contract worth $9.534 million ($3.178 per year average).

Daley, who’ll be 34 in October, has been a key player on Pittsburgh’s two-time Stanley Cup-winning team the past two years.

He had 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with Pittsburgh last season – Daley missed time recovering from a broken ankle and also had arthroscopic knee surgery.

Daley played some of his best hockey in this spring’s playoffs, with 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 21 games with a plus-7, plus-minus rating.

Daley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds) fills a glaring need for the Red Wings – a mobile defenseman who can skate with the puck, make a strong first pass, and is a respected veteran who can handle playing large minutes.

Daley just finished a 6-year contract (salary cap average of $3.3 million per) which he originally signed with Dallas.

The Red Wings are also expected to sign defenseman Luke Witkowski at some point today.

It's expected to be a 1-year contract, for under $1 million - a depth move for the organization.

Witkowski, 27, played for coach Jeff Blashill when the two were at Western Michigan in 2010-11.

Witkowski is from Holland and attended Holland High School and Western Michigan.

With Tampa last season, Witkowski played in 34 games with four assists and a minus-1 rating, while accumulating 58 penalty minutes.

Witkowski brings a physical edge to the Red Wings, who have been lacking in that department in recent years.

