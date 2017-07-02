Ted Kulfan's top 25 NHL free agents
Ted Kulfan's top 25 NHL free agents
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, defenseman, Washington.
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, defenseman, Washington. Age: 28. 13 goals, 43 assists in 2016-17. The marquee player on this free-agent list -- which tells you something about this free-agent class. A good player, but hardly one that can put a team over the top to a Stanley Cup.  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
2. Alexander Radulov, forward, Montreal.
2. Alexander Radulov, forward, Montreal. Age: 30. 18 goals, 36 assists. Returned from Russia last summer, signed a one-year contract with Montreal, and it worked out brilliantly for both sides. Suddenly wants six years at $7 million per season. Good luck with that.  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
3. Karl Alzner, defenseman, Washington:
3. Karl Alzner, defenseman, Washington: Age: 28: 3 goals, 10 assists. A traditional, old-fashioned defensive defenseman who might be losing a step, which is always a red flag in today's game. But some team definitely will overpay, and sign him.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
4. Nick Bonino, forward, Pittsburgh:
4. Nick Bonino, forward, Pittsburgh: Age: 29. 18 goals, 19 assists. Seems to have found a home in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins are strapped under the cap and may not be able to bring Bonino back. Too bad, because it's been a nice fit.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
5. Michael Stone, defenseman, Calgary:
5. Michael Stone, defenseman, Calgary: Age: 27. 3 goals, 12 assists. Calgary acquired Stone (26) at the trade deadline and he was a bit disappointing. A hot rumor has Stone going to play in Ottawa with his brother Mark.  Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
6. Brendan Smith, defenseman, New York Rangers:
6. Brendan Smith, defenseman, New York Rangers: Age: 28. 3 goals, 6 assists. The Red Wings probably wouldn't mind having Smith back, but he's likely going to get a longer term, and more money, than the Red Wings would be willing to give.  Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
7. Michael Del Zotto, defenseman, Philadelphia:
7. Michael Del Zotto, defenseman, Philadelphia: Age: 27. 6 goals, 12 assists. A pretty good offensive defenseman who struggles in the defensive zone, it wouldn't be shocking to see him settle on a one-year deal with a team like the Red Wings.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
8. Trevor Daley, defenseman, Pittsburgh:
8. Trevor Daley, defenseman, Pittsburgh: Age: 33. 5 goals, 14 assists. Definitely slowing down, and many scouts don't feel like he's a top-4 defenseman anymore, but will land somewhere after a good showing in the playoffs for Pittsburgh.  Jana Chytilova, Getty Images
9. Brian Boyle, forward, Toronto:
9. Brian Boyle, forward, Toronto: Age: 32. 13 goals, 12 assists. Age is becoming a factor, but few are better on faceoffs and penalty kill. Had a great relationship in Tampa, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land back with the Lightning.  Claus Andersen, Getty Images
10. Ryan Miller, goaltender, Vancouver.
10. Ryan Miller, goaltender, Vancouver. Age: 36. 2.80 GAA, .914 SVS. The East Lansing native showed the last two seasons he can still be a No. 1 goalie. Whether Miller gets an opportunity to show that further will be interesting to see this summer.  Rich Lam, Getty Images
11. Sam Gagner, forward, Columbus:
11. Sam Gagner, forward, Columbus: Age: 27. 18 goals, 32 assists. Another one of those cases where a player finally seems to have found the perfect fit – and now is going to look for greener pastures. Gagner was a pleasant surprise for the Blue Jackets.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
12. Justin Williams, forward, Washington:
12. Justin Williams, forward, Washington: Age: 35. 24 goals, 24 assists. Williams is at the point of his career where he'll latch on only with a Stanley Cup contender – and likely will help its chances of winning it. Still possesses knack for scoring key goals.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
13. Drew Stafford, forward, Boston:
13. Drew Stafford, forward, Boston: Age: 31. 8 goals, 13 assists. Don't be surprised if the Bruins and Stafford work something out in the days ahead. Acquired at the trade deadline from Winnipeg, Stafford did a good job in Boston and fit well in their scheme.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
14. Thomas Vanek, forward, Florida:
14. Thomas Vanek, forward, Florida: Age: 33. 17 goals, 31 assists. Do the Red Wings really want to re-visit this situation? Vanek played well for them last season, but bringing him on again for a season might be asking for too much.  Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
15. Radim Vrbata, forward, Arizona:
15. Radim Vrbata, forward, Arizona: Age: 36. 20 goals, 35 assists. A veteran who knows how to score goals and doesn't break the bank. Some contender would be wise to sign him on a short-term deal.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
16. Mike Condon, goaltender, Ottawa:
16. Mike Condon, goaltender, Ottawa: Age: 27. 2.48 GAA, .914 SVS. Did an outstanding job backing up in Ottawa last season, and the Senators want Condon back. But he might get a pay raise on the free-agent market.  Jana Chytilova, Getty Images
17. Steve Mason, goaltender, Philadelphia:
17. Steve Mason, goaltender, Philadelphia: Age: 29. 2.66 GAA, .908 SVS. It's a bit surprising the Flyers didn't work something out with Mason, who has done a steady job for them. Should be able to land a good deal for himself somewhere.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
18. Brian Elliott, goaltender, Calgary:
18. Brian Elliott, goaltender, Calgary: Age: 32. 2.55 GAA. .910 SVS. Things didn't work out well in Calgary for much of the season and playoffs. But Elliott is trusted enough around the league that he'll wind up somewhere and figures to do a decent job.  Derek Leung, Getty Images
19. Martin Hanzal, forward, Minnesota:
19. Martin Hanzal, forward, Minnesota: Age: 30. 20 goals, 19 assists. Minnesota overpaid for Hanzal at the trade deadline and he didn't come close to being the final piece in a playoff run. He likely cost himself money on the free-agent market.  Claus Andersen, Getty Images
20. Dan Girardi, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers:
20. Dan Girardi, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers: Age: 33. 4 goals, 11 assists. The Rangers bought Girardi out of his contract after two declining seasons. Will likely have to settle on a one-year deal somewhere to show he still has something left (Red Wings?).  Minas Panagiotakis, Getty Images
21. Kris Versteeg, forward, Calgary:
21. Kris Versteeg, forward, Calgary: Age: 31. 15 goals, 22 assists. Versteeg is getting up there in age, but for what likely will be the price you pay him, you can do a lot worse. He’s proven to be a solid pro over the years and puts up decent offensive numbers.  Derek Leung, Getty Images
22. Patrick Sharp, forward, Dallas:
22. Patrick Sharp, forward, Dallas: Age: 35. 8 goals, 10 assists. Age is catching up, and Sharp has also been injury prone the past few seasons. Could land one more short-term deal with a contender.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
23. Jordan Weal, forward, Philadelphia:
23. Jordan Weal, forward, Philadelphia: Age: 25. 8 goals, 4 assists. The Flyers want to keep this promising forward, who showed unexpected offense last season, but it appears Weal could be headed to his hometown of Vancouver.  Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
24. Dmitry Kulikov, defenseman, Buffalo:
24. Dmitry Kulikov, defenseman, Buffalo: Age: 26. 2 goals, 3 assists. His stock is way down currently after a poor season in Buffalo, but Kulikov is still really young and some team could wind up with a shrewd steal.  Codie McLachlan, Getty Images
25. Ron Hainsey, defenseman, Pittsburgh:
25. Ron Hainsey, defenseman, Pittsburgh: Age: 36. 4 goals, 13 assists. Had never been in an NHL playoff game before helping Penguins to a Stanley Cup this spring. Should return to Pittsburgh, but will likely have a bigger offer somewhere else.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Detroit – The Red Wings used to have Mathieu Dandenault on their roster back in the early 2000s, a versatile player who could play forward or defense.

    Luke Witkowski, who signed a free-agent contract Saturday with the Red Wings, is like Dandenault in that manner.

    Witkowski, a Holland, Mich., native who played collegiately at Western Michigan, can play forward or defense.

    But that’s about where comparison ends.

    While Dandenault was known more for his skating, Witkowski (though a good skater) is known for his physical style of play.

    And it’s that physical edge, plus versatility, and being a first-rate teammate, that led the Red Wings to sign Witkowski, 27, to a two-year contract worth $1.5 million total.

    “He plays tough, hard, and he knows how to play the game,” general manager Ken Holland said. “It’s not only fighting, it’s being able to make the other team know that it could be a tough night, and when the other team wants to play a certain way, you’ve got the ability to respond.”

    But Witkowski’s ability to move seamlessly from forward to defense – and back – is a luxury on the modern-day NHL roster.

    “Part of depth is having players that can play more than one position,” Holland said. “Luke can play, we think, right wing on the fourth line. He can play defense.

    “He partnered with Dan DeKeyser (at Western Michigan), so there’s good familiarity.”

    Witkowski’s signing was somewhat pushed into the background Saturday, as the signing of veteran defenseman Trevor Daley attracted the most headlines.

    But Witkowski brings to the table, with his versatility and toughness, could definitely help the Red Wings.

    Witkowski (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) played with DeKeyser at WMU from 2009-13, and was coached by Jeff Blashill during the 2010-11 season,  before Blashill joined the Red Wings organization.

    Red Wings fans might remember Witkowski as the player Anthony Mantha fought March 30, resulting in a broken finger for Mantha that ended his season.

    “I give it my all every night I go out there,” said Witkowski, who had four assists and 39 penalty minutes last season in 34 games with Tampa. “I’d like to think I’m a great teammate. I stick up for my team and I enjoy doing it.”

    Playing both positions has never been an issue for Witkowski, who spent the last five years in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

    “Some games I’d be going one shift playing right wing and next shift I was playing right defense,” Witkowski said. “The transition is not as difficult for me. I like playing both positions. My skating helps me able to do that.

    “Me and Danny were defensive partners for three years, roommates for a year. We really complement each other well. We kind of bring different elements to the game.

    “I played under Blashill for a year and learned a lot from him and (Red Wings assistant coach) Pat Ferschweiler. I owe a lot of Fersch, actually, for developing my game in college and getting me ready for the pro game.”

    Having the opportunity to return home and play for the Red Wings was not lost on Witkowski.

    “I’m very grateful for everything Tampa provided for me and the opportunity they gave me,” Witkowski said. “But to come back to Michigan and play for the Red Wings is a dream come true.”

    With the Red Wings crowded on defense with bodies, they could use a veteran fourth-liner, which could suit Witkowski well in his attempt to make the roster.

    For Witkowski, it doesn’t matter where he plays.

    “I have to earn my spot on the roster and I’m looking forward to doing that,” Witkowski said. “I cherish every day that I have in the NHL.”

    Get to know Luke Witkowski

    Age: 27

    Height/weight: 6-2/217

    Hometown: Holland, Mich.

    High school: Holland

    College: Western Michigan

    Drafted: Selected in the sixth round, No. 160 overall, in 2008.

    NHL statistics: 54 games, 0 goals, 4 assists, minus-1 rating and 58 penalty minutes in parts of three seasons with Tampa Bay.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE