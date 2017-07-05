LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The weather outside doesn’t feel like it, but it’s time for hockey camp again.

It’s not anything regarding the current Red Wings. But future Red Wings, or at least the organization hopes so.

The Red Wings host their annual development camp Friday through Tuesday at the Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City.

A total of 45 players — 21 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders — mainly recent draft picks, will participate in the camp, which is highlighted Sunday by an intrasquad scrimmage.

General manager Ken Holland views this camp as the “first step” for these prospects to understand what it takes to get to the NHL.

“We get to know them, learn a little about them,” Holland said. “And they get to know about us, and what it takes to become a professional, what goes into it.”

Much of the development camp deals with individual skill development.

But off-ice conditioning, power skating and nutrition are also a few of the areas that are covered.

Grand Rapids Griffins coach Todd Nelson and his staff, along with coaches from the organizational affiliate Toledo Walleye, will provide on-ice instruction and skill development.

Players also will take part in an NHL-level off-ice workout and attend classes designed to ease the transition from junior or college level hockey to the professional ranks.

All the while, there will be feedback from the organization to the player.

Holland said once training camp begins, there’s little time to work with young players at this level because of the importance of getting ready for the NHL season.

This summer development camp is the perfect time to offer one-on-one instruction, along with getting some of these young players ready for a pro training camp.

Holland also likes the fact there are large pockets of time where players have an opportunity to build friendships and relationships with other Red Wings prospects.

That was one of the primary reasons the organization switched the location of the camp from Joe Louis Arena to Traverse City, with so many outdoor activities available to players.

“These will be their future teammates,” Holland said. “It’s a a great time to get to know other players within the organization, off the ice, as well as at the rink.”

This year’s list of camp participants is almost entirely filled with recent draft picks.

The camp will be split in two teams — Team Zetterberg and Team Kronwall.

The two most recent first-round picks — defenseman Dennis Cholowski (2016) and Michael Rasmussen (2017) — will be in attendance.

In fact, Rasmussen will be joined by the 10 other draft picks from the 2017 Entry Draft last month.

Seven draft picks from the 2016 draft class and four from 2015 will be in Traverse City, along with two Czech Republic players signed as undrafted free agents — defenseman Libor Sulak and goaltender Matej Machovsky.

Tatar update

Forward Tomas Tatar will file for salary arbitration Thursday, a development that ensure a contract agreement will take place by early August.

Arbitration hearings are scheduled from July 20-Aug. 4 in Toronto, but teams and players rarely reach that stage, not wanting to go through a potential ugly arbitration case.

Tatar had shoulder surgery after the regular season ended, but is expected to be physically ready to start the 2017-18 season.

Tatar is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2018, so the two sides are likely to work out a long-term contract.

Tatar, 26, scored a team-high 25 goals while playing all 82 games. Tatar could almost double the $2.75 million he earned last season, likely coming in around $5 million.

The only other Red Wings restricted free agent is forward Andreas Athanasiou, who doesn’t yet have arbitration eligibility.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan

Going camping

What: Red Wings Development Camp.

When: Friday-Tuesday.

Where: Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City.

Who: 45 of the organization’s top prospects, split into two teams.

Tickets: Available in-person only at Centre Ice Arena for $5 per day.

Schedule

Drive in Traverse City.

Camp schedule

Friday

Team Zetterberg

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Video

11-11:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills

Team Kronwall

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Saturday

Team Zetterberg

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

10-10:20 a.m.: Video

11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Video

10-10:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills

Sunday

Both teams

9:20-10 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

10:30-11 a.m.: On-Ice Warm-Up

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Scrimmage

1-2 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Monday

Team Zetterberg

8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

9-9:20 a.m.: Video

9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:45 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

2-2:45 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Tuesday

Team Zetterberg

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:30 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

1:45-2:15 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

9-9:20 a.m.: Video

9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

10:30-10:45 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Red Wings Development Camp Roster

Players listed with 2016-17 teams and how they were acquired.

FORWARDS

Name

Pos.

Team

Drafted

Jack Adams

RW

Fargo (USHL)

2017 sixth round

Christoffer Ehn

C

Frolunda (Sweden)

2014 fourth round

Mattias Elfstrom

LW

Malmo (Sweden)

2016 seventh round

Zach Gallant

C

Peterborough (OHL)

2017 third round

Brady Gilmour

C

Saginaw (OHL)

2017 seventh round

David Pope

LW

Omaha (NCHC)

2013 fourth round

Michael Rasmussen

C

Tri-City (WHL)

2017 first round

Dylan Sadowy

LW

Grand Rapids (AHL)

trade with San Jose

Givani Smith

RW

Guelph (OHL)

2016 second round

Lane Zablocki

C

Regina/Red Deer (WHL)

2017 third round

Oliver Castleman

RW

Niagara (OHL)

camp invitee

Luke Esposito

C

Harvard (ECAC)

signed by Grand Rapids

Isaac Johnson

C

Des Moines (USHL)

camp invitee

Sean Josling

C

Sarnia (OHL)

camp invitee

Luke Kutkevicius

C

Hamilton (OHL)

camp invitee

Tommy Marchin

LW

Brown (ECAC)

camp invitee

Michael Pastujov

LW

U.S. National U18 Team

camp invitee

Dominik Shine

RW

N. Michigan (WCHA)

signed by Grand Rapids

Graham Slaggert

C

U.S. National U18 Team

camp invitee

Brett Supinski

C

Union (ECAC)

camp invitee

DEFENSEMEN

Name

Team

Drafted

Dennis Cholowski

St. Cloud State (NCHC)

2016 first round

Cole Fraser

Peterborough (OHL)

2017 fifth round

Patrick Holway

Maine (HE)

2015 sixth round

Filip Hronek

Saginaw (OHL)

2016 second round

Kasper Kotkansalo

Sioux Falls (USHL)

2017 third round

Gustav Lindstrom

Almtuna (Sweden)

2017 second round

Alfons Malmstrom

Orebro (Sweden)

2016 fourth round

Vili Saarijarvi

Mississauga (OHL)

2015 third round

Jordan Sambrook

Erie (OHL)

2016 fifth round

Malte Setkov

Malmo (Sweden)

2017 fourth round

Libor Sulak

Orli Znojmo (EBEL)

signed free agent

Reilly Webb

Hamilton (OHL)

2017 sixth round

Tomas Dvorak

Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic)

camp invitee

Mitch Eliot

Michigan State (Big Ten)

camp invitee

Evan Fiala

Spokane/Saskatoon (WHL)

camp invitee

Adam Larkin

Yale (ECAC)

camp invitee

Patrick McCarron

Cornell (ECAC)

signed by Grand Rapids

Alex Peters

Flint (OHL)

camp invitee

GOALTENDERS

Name

Team

Drafted

Filip Larsson

Djurgarden (Sweden)

2016 sixth round

Matej Machovsky

Plzen (Czech Republic)

signed free agent

Keith Petruzzelli

Muskegon (USHL)

2017 third round

Chase Perry

RPI (ECAC)

2014 fifth round

Joren van Pottelberghe

Davos (Switzerland)

2015 fourth round

Kaden Fulcher

Hamilton (OHL)

camp invitee

