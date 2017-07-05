Detroit — The weather outside doesn’t feel like it, but it’s time for hockey camp again.
It’s not anything regarding the current Red Wings. But future Red Wings, or at least the organization hopes so.
The Red Wings host their annual development camp Friday through Tuesday at the Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City.
A total of 45 players — 21 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders — mainly recent draft picks, will participate in the camp, which is highlighted Sunday by an intrasquad scrimmage.
General manager Ken Holland views this camp as the “first step” for these prospects to understand what it takes to get to the NHL.
“We get to know them, learn a little about them,” Holland said. “And they get to know about us, and what it takes to become a professional, what goes into it.”
Much of the development camp deals with individual skill development.
But off-ice conditioning, power skating and nutrition are also a few of the areas that are covered.
Grand Rapids Griffins coach Todd Nelson and his staff, along with coaches from the organizational affiliate Toledo Walleye, will provide on-ice instruction and skill development.
Players also will take part in an NHL-level off-ice workout and attend classes designed to ease the transition from junior or college level hockey to the professional ranks.
All the while, there will be feedback from the organization to the player.
Holland said once training camp begins, there’s little time to work with young players at this level because of the importance of getting ready for the NHL season.
This summer development camp is the perfect time to offer one-on-one instruction, along with getting some of these young players ready for a pro training camp.
Holland also likes the fact there are large pockets of time where players have an opportunity to build friendships and relationships with other Red Wings prospects.
That was one of the primary reasons the organization switched the location of the camp from Joe Louis Arena to Traverse City, with so many outdoor activities available to players.
“These will be their future teammates,” Holland said. “It’s a a great time to get to know other players within the organization, off the ice, as well as at the rink.”
This year’s list of camp participants is almost entirely filled with recent draft picks.
The camp will be split in two teams — Team Zetterberg and Team Kronwall.
The two most recent first-round picks — defenseman Dennis Cholowski (2016) and Michael Rasmussen (2017) — will be in attendance.
In fact, Rasmussen will be joined by the 10 other draft picks from the 2017 Entry Draft last month.
Seven draft picks from the 2016 draft class and four from 2015 will be in Traverse City, along with two Czech Republic players signed as undrafted free agents — defenseman Libor Sulak and goaltender Matej Machovsky.
Tatar update
Forward Tomas Tatar will file for salary arbitration Thursday, a development that ensure a contract agreement will take place by early August.
Arbitration hearings are scheduled from July 20-Aug. 4 in Toronto, but teams and players rarely reach that stage, not wanting to go through a potential ugly arbitration case.
Tatar had shoulder surgery after the regular season ended, but is expected to be physically ready to start the 2017-18 season.
Tatar is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2018, so the two sides are likely to work out a long-term contract.
Tatar, 26, scored a team-high 25 goals while playing all 82 games. Tatar could almost double the $2.75 million he earned last season, likely coming in around $5 million.
The only other Red Wings restricted free agent is forward Andreas Athanasiou, who doesn’t yet have arbitration eligibility.
Going camping
What: Red Wings Development Camp.
When: Friday-Tuesday.
Where: Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City.
Who: 45 of the organization’s top prospects, split into two teams.
Tickets: Available in-person only at Centre Ice Arena for $5 per day.
Schedule
Camp schedule
Friday
Team Zetterberg
10:30-10:50 a.m.: Video
11-11:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice
1-1:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills
Team Kronwall
10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
11-11:20 a.m.: Video
12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice
1-1:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Saturday
Team Zetterberg
9:30-9:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
10-10:20 a.m.: Video
11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice
12-12:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Team Kronwall
9:30-9:50 a.m.: Video
10-10:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice
12-12:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills
Sunday
Both teams
9:20-10 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
10:30-11 a.m.: On-Ice Warm-Up
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Scrimmage
1-2 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Monday
Team Zetterberg
8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
9-9:20 a.m.: Video
9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice
10:45-11:30 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Team Kronwall
10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
11-11:20 a.m.: Video
12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice
1-1:45 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning
2-2:45 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Tuesday
Team Zetterberg
10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
11-11:20 a.m.: Video
12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice
1-1:30 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning
1:45-2:15 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Team Kronwall
8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up
9-9:20 a.m.: Video
9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice
10:30-10:45 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning
11:15-11:45 a.m.: Off-Ice Workout
Red Wings Development Camp Roster
Players listed with 2016-17 teams and how they were acquired.
FORWARDS
Name
Pos.
Team
Drafted
Jack Adams
RW
Fargo (USHL)
2017 sixth round
Christoffer Ehn
C
Frolunda (Sweden)
2014 fourth round
Mattias Elfstrom
LW
Malmo (Sweden)
2016 seventh round
Zach Gallant
C
Peterborough (OHL)
2017 third round
Brady Gilmour
C
Saginaw (OHL)
2017 seventh round
David Pope
LW
Omaha (NCHC)
2013 fourth round
Michael Rasmussen
C
Tri-City (WHL)
2017 first round
Dylan Sadowy
LW
Grand Rapids (AHL)
trade with San Jose
Givani Smith
RW
Guelph (OHL)
2016 second round
Lane Zablocki
C
Regina/Red Deer (WHL)
2017 third round
Oliver Castleman
RW
Niagara (OHL)
camp invitee
Luke Esposito
C
Harvard (ECAC)
signed by Grand Rapids
Isaac Johnson
C
Des Moines (USHL)
camp invitee
Sean Josling
C
Sarnia (OHL)
camp invitee
Luke Kutkevicius
C
Hamilton (OHL)
camp invitee
Tommy Marchin
LW
Brown (ECAC)
camp invitee
Michael Pastujov
LW
U.S. National U18 Team
camp invitee
Dominik Shine
RW
N. Michigan (WCHA)
signed by Grand Rapids
Graham Slaggert
C
U.S. National U18 Team
camp invitee
Brett Supinski
C
Union (ECAC)
camp invitee
DEFENSEMEN
Name
Team
Drafted
Dennis Cholowski
St. Cloud State (NCHC)
2016 first round
Cole Fraser
Peterborough (OHL)
2017 fifth round
Patrick Holway
Maine (HE)
2015 sixth round
Filip Hronek
Saginaw (OHL)
2016 second round
Kasper Kotkansalo
Sioux Falls (USHL)
2017 third round
Gustav Lindstrom
Almtuna (Sweden)
2017 second round
Alfons Malmstrom
Orebro (Sweden)
2016 fourth round
Vili Saarijarvi
Mississauga (OHL)
2015 third round
Jordan Sambrook
Erie (OHL)
2016 fifth round
Malte Setkov
Malmo (Sweden)
2017 fourth round
Libor Sulak
Orli Znojmo (EBEL)
signed free agent
Reilly Webb
Hamilton (OHL)
2017 sixth round
Tomas Dvorak
Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic)
camp invitee
Mitch Eliot
Michigan State (Big Ten)
camp invitee
Evan Fiala
Spokane/Saskatoon (WHL)
camp invitee
Adam Larkin
Yale (ECAC)
camp invitee
Patrick McCarron
Cornell (ECAC)
signed by Grand Rapids
Alex Peters
Flint (OHL)
camp invitee
GOALTENDERS
Name
Team
Drafted
Filip Larsson
Djurgarden (Sweden)
2016 sixth round
Matej Machovsky
Plzen (Czech Republic)
signed free agent
Keith Petruzzelli
Muskegon (USHL)
2017 third round
Chase Perry
RPI (ECAC)
2014 fifth round
Joren van Pottelberghe
Davos (Switzerland)
2015 fourth round
Kaden Fulcher
Hamilton (OHL)
camp invitee
