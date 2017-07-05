First-round draft pick Michael Rasmussen (center) will be one of many Red Wings prospects who will take part in the team’s development camp from Friday to Tuesday in Traverse City. (Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Detroit — The weather outside doesn’t feel like it, but it’s time for hockey camp again.

It’s not anything regarding the current Red Wings. But future Red Wings, or at least the organization hopes so.

The Red Wings host their annual development camp Friday through Tuesday at the Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City.

A total of 45 players — 21 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders — mainly recent draft picks, will participate in the camp, which is highlighted Sunday by an intrasquad scrimmage.

General manager Ken Holland views this camp as the “first step” for these prospects to understand what it takes to get to the NHL.

“We get to know them, learn a little about them,” Holland said. “And they get to know about us, and what it takes to become a professional, what goes into it.”

Much of the development camp deals with individual skill development.

But off-ice conditioning, power skating and nutrition are also a few of the areas that are covered.

Grand Rapids Griffins coach Todd Nelson and his staff, along with coaches from the organizational affiliate Toledo Walleye, will provide on-ice instruction and skill development.

Players also will take part in an NHL-level off-ice workout and attend classes designed to ease the transition from junior or college level hockey to the professional ranks.

All the while, there will be feedback from the organization to the player.

Holland said once training camp begins, there’s little time to work with young players at this level because of the importance of getting ready for the NHL season.

This summer development camp is the perfect time to offer one-on-one instruction, along with getting some of these young players ready for a pro training camp.

Holland also likes the fact there are large pockets of time where players have an opportunity to build friendships and relationships with other Red Wings prospects.

That was one of the primary reasons the organization switched the location of the camp from Joe Louis Arena to Traverse City, with so many outdoor activities available to players.

“These will be their future teammates,” Holland said. “It’s a a great time to get to know other players within the organization, off the ice, as well as at the rink.”

This year’s list of camp participants is almost entirely filled with recent draft picks.

The camp will be split in two teams — Team Zetterberg and Team Kronwall.

The two most recent first-round picks — defenseman Dennis Cholowski (2016) and Michael Rasmussen (2017) — will be in attendance.

In fact, Rasmussen will be joined by the 10 other draft picks from the 2017 Entry Draft last month.

Seven draft picks from the 2016 draft class and four from 2015 will be in Traverse City, along with two Czech Republic players signed as undrafted free agents — defenseman Libor Sulak and goaltender Matej Machovsky.

Tatar update

Forward Tomas Tatar will file for salary arbitration Thursday, a development that ensure a contract agreement will take place by early August.

Arbitration hearings are scheduled from July 20-Aug. 4 in Toronto, but teams and players rarely reach that stage, not wanting to go through a potential ugly arbitration case.

Tatar had shoulder surgery after the regular season ended, but is expected to be physically ready to start the 2017-18 season.

Tatar is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2018, so the two sides are likely to work out a long-term contract.

Tatar, 26, scored a team-high 25 goals while playing all 82 games. Tatar could almost double the $2.75 million he earned last season, likely coming in around $5 million.

The only other Red Wings restricted free agent is forward Andreas Athanasiou, who doesn’t yet have arbitration eligibility.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan

Going camping

What: Red Wings Development Camp.

When: Friday-Tuesday.

Where: Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City.

Who: 45 of the organization’s top prospects, split into two teams.

Tickets: Available in-person only at Centre Ice Arena for $5 per day.

Schedule

Drive in Traverse City.

Camp schedule

Friday

Team Zetterberg

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Video

11-11:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills

Team Kronwall

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Saturday

Team Zetterberg

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

10-10:20 a.m.: Video

11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Video

10-10:20 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:45 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

12-12:50 p.m.: On-Ice Skills

Sunday

Both teams

9:20-10 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

10:30-11 a.m.: On-Ice Warm-Up

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Scrimmage

1-2 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Monday

Team Zetterberg

8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

9-9:20 a.m.: Video

9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:45 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

2-2:45 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Tuesday

Team Zetterberg

10:30-10:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

11-11:20 a.m.: Video

12-12:45 p.m.: On-Ice Practice

1-1:30 p.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

1:45-2:15 p.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Team Kronwall

8:30-8:50 a.m.: Off-Ice Warm-Up

9-9:20 a.m.: Video

9:45-10:30 a.m.: On-Ice Practice

10:30-10:45 a.m.: On-Ice Conditioning

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Off-Ice Workout

Red Wings Development Camp Roster

Players listed with 2016-17 teams and how they were acquired.

FORWARDS

Name Pos. Team Drafted Jack Adams RW Fargo (USHL) 2017 sixth round Christoffer Ehn C Frolunda (Sweden) 2014 fourth round Mattias Elfstrom LW Malmo (Sweden) 2016 seventh round Zach Gallant C Peterborough (OHL) 2017 third round Brady Gilmour C Saginaw (OHL) 2017 seventh round David Pope LW Omaha (NCHC) 2013 fourth round Michael Rasmussen C Tri-City (WHL) 2017 first round Dylan Sadowy LW Grand Rapids (AHL) trade with San Jose Givani Smith RW Guelph (OHL) 2016 second round Lane Zablocki C Regina/Red Deer (WHL) 2017 third round Oliver Castleman RW Niagara (OHL) camp invitee Luke Esposito C Harvard (ECAC) signed by Grand Rapids Isaac Johnson C Des Moines (USHL) camp invitee Sean Josling C Sarnia (OHL) camp invitee Luke Kutkevicius C Hamilton (OHL) camp invitee Tommy Marchin LW Brown (ECAC) camp invitee Michael Pastujov LW U.S. National U18 Team camp invitee Dominik Shine RW N. Michigan (WCHA) signed by Grand Rapids Graham Slaggert C U.S. National U18 Team camp invitee Brett Supinski C Union (ECAC) camp invitee

DEFENSEMEN

Name Team Drafted Dennis Cholowski St. Cloud State (NCHC) 2016 first round Cole Fraser Peterborough (OHL) 2017 fifth round Patrick Holway Maine (HE) 2015 sixth round Filip Hronek Saginaw (OHL) 2016 second round Kasper Kotkansalo Sioux Falls (USHL) 2017 third round Gustav Lindstrom Almtuna (Sweden) 2017 second round Alfons Malmstrom Orebro (Sweden) 2016 fourth round Vili Saarijarvi Mississauga (OHL) 2015 third round Jordan Sambrook Erie (OHL) 2016 fifth round Malte Setkov Malmo (Sweden) 2017 fourth round Libor Sulak Orli Znojmo (EBEL) signed free agent Reilly Webb Hamilton (OHL) 2017 sixth round Tomas Dvorak Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) camp invitee Mitch Eliot Michigan State (Big Ten) camp invitee Evan Fiala Spokane/Saskatoon (WHL) camp invitee Adam Larkin Yale (ECAC) camp invitee Patrick McCarron Cornell (ECAC) signed by Grand Rapids Alex Peters Flint (OHL) camp invitee

GOALTENDERS