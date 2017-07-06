The Red Wings and AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins announced Thursday a five-year extension on their partnership through the 2021-22 season. (Photo: Katy Batdorff / Special to The Detroit News)

The Grand Rapids Griffins will be a pipeline for the Detroit Red Wings for at least five more seasons.

The Wings and their AHL affiliate announced Thursday a five-year extension on their partnership through the 2021-22 season.

The Griffins are coming off a Calder Cup-winning campaign, their second in five seasons.

“Our arrangement with the Griffins has been very beneficial for both organizations,” said Ken Holland, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager, in a statement. “The American Hockey League is the premier development league, and Grand Rapids has proven itself to be a model franchise both on and off the ice. We are thrilled that the Griffins have captured two championships in five seasons, both for the fan base in west Michigan and for the development of our young players, who benefit from long playoff runs and championship atmospheres.”

Thirty-one players who appeared in at least one game last season for the Red Wings has spent time in Grand Rapids at some point in their career. The team recalled 13 players from Grand Rapids last season, including seven who made their NHL debuts.

The Red Wings finished last season 33-36-13 and missed the playoffs, snapping a streak of 25 consecutive seasons in the postseason.