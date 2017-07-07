Red Wings development camp in Traverse City
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward Dylan Sadowy while goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck as forward Dominik Shine pursues.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck as forward Oliver Castleman falls into him and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, right, moves in during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the first day of the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, July 7, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates with the puck near goalie Keith Petruzzelli, goalie. Rasmussen is the Wings' 2017 first-round draft pick (ninth overall).  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings' development camp.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Jack Adams passes the puck.
Jack Adams passes the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Sean Josling shoots the puck.
Sean Josling shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
After a bit of bumpy start with the Djurgardens, where
After a bit of bumpy start with the Djurgardens, where Niklas Kronwall also played, Filip Larsson’s performance improved, he said, as confidence grew with more playing time.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Alex Peters skates with the puck.
Alex Peters skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
No. 1 goalie: Keith Petruzzelli -- Analysis: Petruzzelli
No. 1 goalie: Keith Petruzzelli -- Analysis: Petruzzelli features an economy of motion. He seems continually square to the puck and it contributes to sound rebound control. Former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouk, the Lumberjacks GM, says Petruzzelli’s reads and quick reactions, plus his size, add up to good performance, and he praises the teenager’s professionalism. Possible NHL starter, heading to Quinnipiac.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
David Pope skates with the puck.
David Pope skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
No. 4 forward: Michael Rasmussen -- Likely to return
No. 4 forward: Michael Rasmussen -- Likely to return to the Americans, Rasmussen figures to be a work in progress for a few seasons. The Red Wings were criticized for the pick, but praised his character and size and said they are prepared to be patient. What could make him stick in the NHL is Rasmussen’s willingness – indeed, preference – to go to the dirty areas around the goal crease, where feebler players demur, and where he is eminently capable of setting up camp and using his brawn and instincts to control play.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Givani Smith skates with the puck.
Givani Smith skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9,
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9, both of Traverse City, watch the players practice.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before a drill on Saturday.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works with players at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
    Traverse City, Mich. — It appears Todd Nelson will be returning to coach the Grand Rapids Griffins.

    Nelson interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Arizona Coyotes last week, in search of moving up from the American Hockey League to the NHL.

    But Arizona is zeroing in on former Coyotes player and assistant coach Rick Tocchet, who was an assistant on the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins the last four seasons.

    Nelson, 48, coached the Griffins to the Calder Cup championship this past season.

    “I spent time with them last week, and things went well,” Nelson said Friday at the Red Wings' development camp. “They are moving forward in a direction with someone who has ties to their organization and we’ll see where it goes.”

    Nelson was high on the Coyotes’ list and one of the first names that surfaced for the job.

    Arizona asked for and received permission to interview Nelson, who has experience at the NHL level having been an interim head coach in Edmonton in 2014-15.

    Nelson has coached the Griffins the last two seasons, after Jeff Blashill was promoted to the Red Wings upon Mike Babcock leaving for Toronto.

    Nelson earned the praise of many young players on the Griffins, and those who’ve moved up to the Red Wings, for his ability to motivate and preparedness.

    Todd Nelson on likely returning to coach the Red Wings' minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Nelson interviewed with the Arizona Coyotes after the Griffins won the AHL championship. Ted Kulfan, Detroit News

    “I work at a very good place, work with fantastic people, and work for a great organization,” Nelson said. “Even though I haven’t had the time to really enjoy what we (the Griffins) accomplished, that’ll happen in the next few days and we’re happy with what we accomplished there.

    “Right now, it’s a starting phase to get back into it and building a team for next year.”

    Nelson is overseeing the on-ice coaching at the development camp  coaches from Grand Rapids and Toledo, as well as Red Wings’ development coaches are handling the instruction  and is looking forward to the experience.

    “We’re here to work with the prospects, the people we drafted, but it’s more or less an education for the players to get accustomed to pro life, and set them up for success in the future,” Nelson said.

    Putting on the jersey

    Forward Michael Rasmussen, the Red Wings’ first-round draft pick two weeks ago, said it was a dream come true to be selected at the NHL Entry Draft.

    Competing with the organization’s other young players and wearing the Red Wings’ colors was another step in the direction of someday making the NHL.

    “Putting on that sweater for the first time, even though it’s a practice sweater, it’s pretty cool and something I’ve wanted for a long time,” Rasmussen said. “It’s real good to be with the guys in Traverse City and I just want to learn, to have fun.”

    Since being drafted, Rasmussen said he’s been able to let the situation sink in and get back to business.

    “You kind of enjoy Chicago (where the draft was held) and now get back to work,” Rasmussen said. “I was in the gym and working on my game (the last week) and I want to prove to the guys I’m ready to play and I’m here to be a good teammate and work hard.”

    Family pride

    There’s a Larkin in this camp, but not Dylan.

    Adam Larkin, Dylan’s cousin, is a participant at the development camp.

    Adam Larkin, a Clarkston native, is a 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman who is entering his senior year at Yale.

    Adam and his brother, along with Dylan and his brother, essentially grew up together with hockey as the common bond.

    “We grew up as four brothers basically, we always lived about a mile apart, and it was always me and Dylan against our brothers in street hockey, mini-sticks, video games, you name it,” Adam said. “It was always hockey. Watching 'Hockey Night in Canada,' the Red Wings, every moment was hockey.”

    Adam Larkin talks about his cousin, Red Wings star Dylan Larkin. Ted Kulfan, Detroit News

    There is a sense of pride for Adam seeing his cousin’s celebrity status in town.

    “It’s almost weird,” he said. “I remember coming home last year and Christmas and all this Larkin stuff in the stores and people were collecting the Larkin bobbleheads and people were talking about seeing him and what a famous guy (he is).

    “It’s fun to watch. It gives me an extra incentive when I’m on the East Coast to watch his games. It’s a big source of pride for me.”

    Great addition

    Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings’ director of player development, spent a year as a teammate in Dallas with new Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley.

    Horcoff feels Daley will be an excellent addition to the roster.

    “A great guy, a great person, he’s going to bring a lot of character to that locker room,” Horcoff said. “He just came off winning two Stanley Cup championships (in Pittsburgh), he’s as experienced as you can get.”

    Daley’s skating is going to help the Red Wings both offensively and defensively.

    “His skating ability is elite and the game is going in that direction more and more every single year,” Horcoff said. “He has the ability to bring the puck out by himself with his speed alone, and get up on the rush, and get back and play defense.

    “In today’s game there’s so much backside pressure, it’s hard to find open ice out there. When you have a defenseman who can come back with speed and beat their forecheck and make a good first pass, it leads to instant offense.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

