Red Wings development camp in Traverse City
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward Dylan Sadowy while goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck as forward Dominik Shine pursues.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck as forward Oliver Castleman falls into him and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, right, moves in during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the first day of the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, July 7, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates with the puck near goalie Keith Petruzzelli, goalie. Rasmussen is the Wings' 2017 first-round draft pick (ninth overall).  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings' development camp.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Jack Adams passes the puck.
Jack Adams passes the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Sean Josling shoots the puck.
Sean Josling shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Alex Peters skates with the puck.
Alex Peters skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
David Pope skates with the puck.
David Pope skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Givani Smith skates with the puck.
Givani Smith skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9,
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9, both of Traverse City, watch the players practice.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before a drill on Saturday.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works with players at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
    Traverse City — Jack Adams didn’t have that immediate sense of excitement when he was selected by the Red Wings two weeks ago at the NHL Draft
    After all, he heard John Adams was selected in the sixth round, .162nd overall.

    And there’s the rub.

    Yes, it’s John Adams in all the legal documents, passport, drivers license.

    “Everything says John but no one calls me that,” said Adams, who is one of the players at the Red Wings’ development camp in Traverse City.

    It’s Jack, the nickname he’s had forever, that everyone calls him.

    So, when Adams heard the Red Wings had picked John Adams, it didn’t register.

    “My adviser called me and asked whether I was happy,” Adams said. “He said ‘you just got picked by the Red Wings.’

    “Then everyone was texting me whether that was me and I said yes, and it kind of exploded on social media. A lot of people were joking.”

    In the Adams’ family, everyone has a nickname.

    “My mom always called me Jack, so I’ll stick with that,” Adams said. “No one, literally no one, calls me John besides the Red Wings, I guess.”

    Then, there’s the whole name association thing going with legendary Red Wings coach and general manager.

    And, well, Adams is the same name as former President John Adams.

    Wings prospect Lindstrom lauded as a ‘quick learner’

    “I’ve been learning a lot more,” said Adams, of the former Red Wings executive. “I knew he was a big guy and it being Detroit, it was pretty ironic. I have a long way to go before I become anyone like that.

    “All the fans have been tweeting at me and some articles came out saying the Red Wings can’t get any older, and now they’ve drafted a 281-year old president.

    “It’s been pretty crazy.”

    Sulak excited

    One player a few years older than most at this development camp is defenseman Libor Sulak.

    At 23, Sulak is an undrafted free agent signed from the Czech Republic this spring to a two-year, entry-level contract.

    Sulak (6-foot-2, 207-pounds) impressed at the world championships, after posting 28 points (10 goals) in 54 games playing in the Austrian League during the regular season.

    General manager Ken Holland feels Sulak could be a late bloomer who eventually finds his way into the NHL.

    Sulak is further along offensively than defensively and has a strong shot and is a fine skater.

    Sulak was excited when Holland and scout/player evaluator Jiri Fischer met with him after the world championships in May.

    “They offered me a contract and said this is the start of my career with the Red Wings,” Sulak said. “I was very happy.”

    Sulak will play in the Finland this season and plans to play in North America for the 2018-19 season.

    Sunday's scrimmage

    The lone scrimmage of the five-day camp will be Sunday morning with the roster split into Team Zetterberg and Team Kronwall.

    Shawn Horcoff, director of player development, is eager to see how players respond in a game setting.

    “When you see them in a competitive environment like that, it’ll be fun,” Horcoff said.

    Horcoff has been impressed with the pace and work ethic of the first two days of drills.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

