Red Wings development camp in Traverse City
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward Dylan Sadowy while goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck as forward Dominik Shine pursues.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck as forward Oliver Castleman falls into him and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, right, moves in during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the first day of the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, July 7, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates with the puck near goalie Keith Petruzzelli, goalie. Rasmussen is the Wings' 2017 first-round draft pick (ninth overall).  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings' development camp.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jack Adams passes the puck.
Jack Adams passes the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sean Josling shoots the puck.
Sean Josling shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alex Peters skates with the puck.
Alex Peters skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Pope skates with the puck.
David Pope skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Givani Smith skates with the puck.
Givani Smith skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9,
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9, both of Traverse City, watch the players practice.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before a drill on Saturday.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works with players at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Traverse City — Vili Saarijarvi knows he’s not going to get taller, so forget about that.

    Listed as 5-foot-10, Saarijarvi isn’t physically imposing, may not see over some opposing teams’ players, so he has to compensate as well.

    “I’m probably not going to get so much taller, so it’s about adding size (muscle) and putting on some weight and getting strong,” said Saarijarvi, who is participating in the Red Wings’ development camp. “I know I’m a good skater and I can skate and play that game.

    “So it’s about getting stronger.”

    Saarijarvi remains one of the Red Wings’ top prospects, after being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

    An excellent skater who can quarterback the power play, Saarijarvi will begin the season at Grand Rapids in October after completing a fine junior season at Mississauga (Ontario League).

    Sarrijarvi collected 31 points (11 goals) in 34 games despite missing time due to offseason wrist surgery.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Vili Saarijarvi understands he has to improve on the defensive end. Ted Kulfan

    “I’m looking forward to seeing him this year,” said Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings’ director of player development. “I was real impressed with his game, and coming back from the injury, he looked great.

    “He had a great season.”

    Wings' pick Adams not bowled over by selection at first

    The NHL game is transitioning to speed, first and foremost, and an offensive defenseman who can be a game-breaker is a huge asset.

    Saarijarvi, 20, has that kind of potential.

    But being on the smallish side, Saarijarvi will have to be that much better with his stick, in positioning, and maybe outsmart opponents defensively before thinking of the NHL, which at best, is likely still about two years away.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Red Wings director of player development Shawn Horcoff on the development of defenseman Vili Saarijarvi. Ted Kulfan

    “He’s a dynamic defenseman,” Horcoff said. “He’s like any other player of his size, he’ll have to learn the game a little bit and learn how to defend.

    “But he has a big upside.”

    Listed as 172 points, Saarijarvi has added approximately 10 to 15 pounds since being drafted. He looks noticeably stronger across his shoulders, and in defensive drills can hold his position and not get overpowered.

    “I’m improved on the ice and off the ice, too,” Saarijarvi said. “Strength-wise, a lot stronger, and I’ve put on some weight. It’s been good.

    “At the same time I’ve been growing my speed, so it’s been good.”

    Saarijarvi’s offensive ability is more than ready for the move to Grand Rapids and the AHL this season.

    It’s on the offensive end that Saarijarvi believes he can make the most impact.

    “An offensive defenseman, and puck mover, moving the puck to forwards, and try to get my shots at the net every time,” said Saarijarvi of his strengths. “Just skate well and on the power play, I like playing on the power play, and hope now I can take that to the next level.

    “It’ll (power-play success) be harder at the next level, but I want to take that challenge and work on it as much as possible.”

    Saarijarvi was a "black ace" — junior or minor league players brought up during a playoff run as extras if needed — for the Griffins’ Calder Cup championship campaign this spring and enjoyed the experience.

    He believes he’ll benefit from being around the atmosphere.

    “It was a great opportunity,” Saarijarvi said. “(The pro game) is faster and stronger and guys are older. You have to be a lot smarter and stronger and faster on the ice. I’m excited to be there. It’s a challenge and opportunity for me.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE