Buy Photo Chris Chelios, right, said he’s back with the Wings unless something else pops up that interests him more. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Chris Chelios was a surprise instructor at the Red Wings’ development camp at Traverse City this weekend.

The Hall of Fame defenseman had left the Wings to pursue a position with the National Hockey League Players Association. But he was working with defensemen at the camp and told Bob Duff of Hockey Buzz he was back with the Wings.

“Basically I took a leave of absence,” Chelios said. “They call it a termination, which is kind of a harsh word. But I took a leave of absence so I could talk to the PA, talk to players and see if there’s anything that might be able to find something I might want to do.

“Not that I’m not happy, I love working with Blash (Wings coach Jeff Blashill) and the Wings here. I just wanted to see. Good players were reaching out to me, so I had to resign so it wasn’t a conflict. I’m still with the Red Wings organization and I plan to be unless something comes up that interests me more.”