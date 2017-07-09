Gregg Krupa ranks Red Wings in value for 2017-18
1. Henrik Zetterberg, F: After the Wings traded Thomas Vanek, Zetterberg was the offense (82 games, 17 goals, 61 assists). He has not missed a game in two seasons. A classic “lion in winter,” Zetterberg turns 37 the second week of the season. Zetterberg is the heart, soul and brains of the Wings, and the example to which Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha can aspire.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Jimmy Howard, G: A top-five NHL goalie in the early going, the 33-year-old provided what scant stability the Red Wings could muster, until he got hurt, again. A season as strong and twice as long, (26 games, 2.10 GAA, .927 save percentage) would make Howard more valuable than Zetterberg.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Petr Mrazek, G: When it comes to “value,” goalies have a big head start. Mrazek gets a fresh start, and there is a good chance he excels. Unlikely to care much about what anyone thinks, Mrazek is absolutely convinced he is good. And, he is.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Frans Nielsen, F: It seems like the Wings take some getting used to (see also Mike Green). Nielsen is a more dependable player than he showed in his first season away from the Islanders (79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists, minus-19). Expect more impact, playmaking and a few more goals.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Anthony Mantha, F: It might not be this season, when Mantha will be 23. But, at some point, he will break through. He put it together for a sequence last season, playing with Henrik Zetterberg. If he scores at the same rate (60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists, plus-10) and plays 82 games, he will net 23 goals. Mantha may score more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Tomas Tatar, F: Coming off the second-best season (82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists) of his five, Tatar turns 27 in what likely is a pivotal year. If he is beginning a new, lucrative contract, much will be expected. If, as is more likely, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, premium performance is profitable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Trevor Daley, D: A star he is not. But in a lineup starved for a top-pairing defensemen for yet another season, a stalwart top-four defender like Daley helps a lot. Expect reliability and leadership, and it will make a difference.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
8. Gustav Nyquist, F: More playmaker than goal scorer? Fine. Make them! Nyquist’s 12 goals disappointed. But 36 assists were his best, in fewer games, by 33 percent. Playmaking is at a premium for the offensively-challenged Wings in year 2 A.D. (After Datsyuk).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Mike Green, D: Once a prolific offensive defenseman, Green hit stride in his second season with the Red Wings. He had his most goals (14) in seven seasons, but the 22 assists were his second-lowest in a 70-game season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Dylan Larkin, F: His growing pains were a lot about adjusting to time at center and drawing more attention from opponents with Pavel Datsyuk gone. Larkin will be raring to go, and he showed exemplary playmaking in the 2017 IIHF World Championship.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
11. Andreas Athanasiou, F: Devastating speed and offense punch may prove to be game-changers. The Red Wings would like to see more impact per shift and a more rounded game. The player would like more than nine games with 16 minutes-plus time on ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
12. Nick Jensen, D: The 26-year-old Jensen entered the lineup and “grabbed his piece of it.” Analytics confirm the Wings get more shots through from the point and more pucks down low in the slot and near the crease, with Jensen playing. Has only 49 career games and must develop.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Danny DeKeyser, D: Way too much responsibility last season for a young NHL defenseman in an apprenticeship season (316 career games, by the end). DeKeyser seems destined to top out as a reliable top-four defender, but he is still striving.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
14. Niklas Kronwall, D: Yes, he is this valuable. Perhaps more, because how does one measure the character, discipline and fortitude of a warrior like Kronwall, on a team for which “preserving the culture” may well be the top priority? His immobility? That knee had become a bit less balky.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Justin Abdelkader, F: No one misses Pavel Datsyuk more. With Datsyuk, Abdelkader (a typical scorer of 10 goals and less) tallied 23 and 19 in consecutive seasons and got paid for that level of performance. Abdelkader badly needs “helpers.”  David Guralnick, Detroit News
16. Darren Helm, F: The best third-line center in the NHL, as Mike Babcock once wished? Helm has played a lot on the wing. But starved for even second-line scoring, the Red Wings would certainly appreciate some third-line punch!  David Guralnick, Detroit News
17. Xavier Ouellet, D: A potentially steady defender, the 23-year-old needs playing time. He remains only 96 games through the NHL defenseman’s 300-game apprenticeship. Capable of some offense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Luke Glendening, F: Much about penalty killing and defense, Glendening’s 12 goals three seasons ago and 13 assists two seasons ago offer hope for more offense. But the Red Wings play too infrequently on offense with Glendening on the ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Riley Sheahan, F: Size, strong skating and attention to defense gets him a long way. Scoring stops Sheahan in his tracks.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
20. Tyler Bertuzzi, F: An aggressive 200-feet player proves his offensive worth in big games. Bertuzzi’s ability to grind seems secure. But he may account for more offense, eventually, than a grinder.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
21. Ryan Sproul, D: Set back again by injury, the issue is the sizeable Sproul’s ability to engage and affect play. But his offensive ability may still benefit the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
22. Evgeny Svechnikov, F: He is big, and a big talent offensively. Svechnikov is likely to qualify eventually as a sniper. The NHL and the Red Wings will require more defense from him. He turns 21 on Halloween, but 25 to 30 NHL games this season is not out of reach.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
23. Jonathan Ericsson, D: Injuries, especially a hip for which he deferred surgery, may have played a role, but Ericsson’s recent few seasons have disappointed. His steps down are coincident with Wings’ need for defensemen to step up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
24. Jared Coreau, G: Gets a big, third-goalie discount of his value. Barring injury, he is likely to remain in Grand Rapids. Coreau’s performances in 14 games varied, but the improvement in his career is remarkable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
25. Luke Witkowski, D: At 27, a ninth-round pick in 2008, 160th overall, and still playing; although only 54 career games. Responsible, to date, and Witkowski plays with an edge. Sounds like “Mr. Lunch Pail Detroit.” Nothing wrong, there!  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Detroit – Neither one nor the other, an unresolved position.

    Measuring the value of Detroit Red Wings players in the coming season, the first after not making the playoffs since 1990, leaves one betwixt and between.

    Is a player valuable because of the contribution he may make in the 2017-18 season, or is his longer promise more important?

    For two seasons, a changing roster has mostly underperformed. The sense has only grown that the Red Wings are less about the coming season, or perhaps even the next, than campaigns farther down the road.

    Do not expect to hear about that in the marketing of Little Caesars Arena and the first season in “the new building.” But it is the state of the franchise.

    As the players cleaned out their dressing stalls three months ago – far earlier in the spring than the recent, local tradition, and for the last time at Joe Louis Arena – Ken Holland said he intended to work in the offseason to provide for a better future and a return to the playoffs.

    So far, the strategy and tactics have yielded 11 draft choices and two free agents.

    None of the draft choices are likely to be a regular in the NHL until at least 2020. Neither free agent is a star.

    Hopes were for a more active offseason.

    They were spurred by the lagging performance of the team, the switch to sellers’ mode at the trade deadline and the asserted suggestions of Holland and Jeff Blashill that the roster required harsh scrutiny.

    Contract talks with Red Wings' Tatar get sticky

    Amid these circumstances, the most valuable Red Wings are Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha, because if none of the strategic triad works out there are likely no future stars in a lineup starved for them.

    But, there are seasons to play before Athanasiou, Larkin and Mantha entirely prove their worth.

    So, a list of Red Wings, ranked by their value for the coming season only.

