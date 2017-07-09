Red Wings development camp in Traverse City
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward
Forward Dominik Shine, from left, is defended by forward Dylan Sadowy while goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink
Forward Oliver Castleman skates the length of the rink with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck
Forward Isaac Johnson, right, skates with the puck as forward Dominik Shine pursues.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck
Goalie Joren Van Pottelberghe tries to get the puck as forward Oliver Castleman falls into him and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, right, moves in during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the
Players listen to a coach's instructions during the first day of the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Friday, July 7, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen, left, skates with the puck near goalie Keith Petruzzelli, goalie. Rasmussen is the Wings' 2017 first-round draft pick (ninth overall).  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis
First-round draft pick (20th overall, 2016) Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City
Players listen at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings' development camp.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jack Adams passes the puck.
Jack Adams passes the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.
Christoffer Ehn skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.
Brett Supinski skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.
Mattias Elfstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.
Cole Fraser shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.
Goalie Kaden Fulcher deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.
Zach Gallant shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.
Patrick Holway skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.
Filip Hronek skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sean Josling shoots the puck.
Sean Josling shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.
Filip Larsson deflects the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.
Gustav Lindstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.
Goalie Matej Machovsky makes a save.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.
Alfons Malmstrom skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.
Tommy Marchin shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alex Peters skates with the puck.
Alex Peters skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.
Goalie Keith Petruzzelli awaits a shot.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Pope skates with the puck.
David Pope skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.
Michael Rasmussen skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.
Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.
Jordan Sambrook skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.
Malte Setkov skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.
Dominik Shine prepares to shoot the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.
Graham Slaggert skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Givani Smith skates with the puck.
Givani Smith skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.
Libor Sulak shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.
Reilly Webb skates with the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit
Players participate in on-ice drills at the Detroit Red Wings' development camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9,
Dee Digue, left, and her grandson, Cooper Boyle, 9, both of Traverse City, watch the players practice.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before
Coaches deliver instructions as players listen before a drill on Saturday.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a
Forward Givani Smith skates with the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works
Former Detroit Red Wings player Chris Chelios works with players at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.
Forward Brady Gilmour shoots the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.
Forward Isaac Johnson handles the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.
Goalie Chase Perry stops the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi eyes the puck during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.
Forward Dylan Sadowy controls the puck.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill
Forward Graham Slaggert makes a move during a drill at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City during the Detroit Red Wings development camp on Saturday, July 8, 2017.  Keith King, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Traverse City — Maybe it’s because all 11 draft picks from the 2017 NHL Draft class are here, players who two weeks ago weren’t even officially in the NHL.

    But because of that, the Red Wings’ development camp has a particularly youthful feel to it and forward Givani Smith is almost an old man in comparison.

    A 2016 second-round pick, Smith is in his second development camp and has almost taken more of a mentor role during the five-day camp.

    “I’m older,” said Smith, 19, with a slight smile. “We have 11 new draft picks, all new guys, younger guys. Without guys like (Tyler) Bertuzzi and (Zach) Nastasiuk (both Grand Rapids Griffins) in here, it kind of feels a little different.

    “I kind of feel like an older guy in here — but it’s only my second camp.”

    Any young prospect arriving to this camp comes in a little wide-eyed. It’s a camp run by an NHL organization, with pro coaching staffs and front office personnel all over the rink.

    If any recent draft picks have questions, Smith is ready to provide guidance.

    Trevor Daley’s skating makes all the difference to Wings’ Blashill

    “I know what it was like last year, coming in and not knowing what to expect,” Smith said. “It’s nice to have someone here to talk to, someone you’re comfortable with.”

    Smith spent the entire AHL playoffs with the Grand Rapids Griffins, practicing daily and soaking in the pro playoffs atmosphere.

    “Real good,” Smith said of the entire experience. “It was a long run, and I was there, so it was good to see playoff hockey and see how it is.

    “Everyone is finishing checks, hitting hard. It was a totally different game than junior (hockey). It was nice to go there and see it, watch it.”

    Where Smith spends next season is up in the air.

    It’s ironic, but in the NHL a player can go right in at the age of 18 if he’s good enough, but to play in the AHL, a player must be 20.

    So out of training camp, if Smith doesn’t make the Red Wings — which would be a long shot, for sure — he’ll head back to his junior team in Guelph (Ontario League).

    A rugged power forward, Smith (6-foot-2, 206 pounds) scored 26 goals in Guelph last season with 139 penalty minutes.

    “It’s all about how fast I want to force their hand on making the team,” Smith said. “They gave me a timeline — finish junior, then prove yourself in the American League.

    “Being a winger, it’s the little things, getting pucks out of the wall, and being a guy you can rely on to get pucks out late in the game.

    “If you’re killing a penalty, getting pucks out, keeping (the puck) in the offensive zone, and creating offensive chances.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill talks about what separates players in development camp. Ted Kulfan, Detroit News

    'Big upside'

    Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli, one of the Red Wings’ third-round draft picks last month, continues to stand out.

    Literally.

    At 6-foot-6, Petruzzelli is a gangly, athletic goalie who covers a lot of the net and because of his size, simply doesn’t give shooters a lot of room to shoot at.

    The organization likes what it has seen thus far.

    “Huge, huge,” Shawn Horcoff, director of player development, said of Petruzzelli. “Everyone likes goalies with size. When he goes down, there’s nothing to see.

    “He’s got a real big upside.”

    Petruzzelli made several nice glove saves during Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

    “He looked real good,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He’s big, made lots of saves, and he seems to cover the net real well and plays efficiently and has the athleticism to make a big save when needs to.”

    Scrimmage time

    Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage saw Team Zetterberg defeat Team Kronwall, 3-1, with the teams playing two 25-minute halves.

    David Pope, Dominik Shine and Oliver Castleman (empty net) scored for the winners, while Tomas Dvorak had the lone Team Kronwall goal.

    “The pace picked up and the physicality was there for a game in the summer,” Blashill said. “I did think it was physical and it was competitive.”

    tkulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    Red Wings key dates

    July 20-Aug. 4: Salary arbitration hearings.

    Aug. 6: Deadline for salary arbitration decisions to be rendered.

    Sept. 8-12: Prospects Tournament, Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City. Teams include Red Wings, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Wild, Blues and Rangers.

    Sept. 15-18: Red Wings training camp, Centre Ice Arena.

    Sept. 19: Preseason opener, at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Sept. 23: First preseason home game, vs. Boston, 7 p.m. (First Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena.)

    Oct. 5: Regular-season and home opener, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE