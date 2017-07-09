Gregg Krupa ranks Red Wings in value for 2017-18
Gregg Krupa's rankings
Gregg Krupa's rankings of the top 25 Detroit Red Wings players based on their value for the 2017-18 season.
1. Henrik Zetterberg, F: After the Wings traded Thomas
1. Henrik Zetterberg, F: After the Wings traded Thomas Vanek, Zetterberg was the offense (82 games, 17 goals, 61 assists). He has not missed a game in two seasons. A classic “lion in winter,” Zetterberg turns 37 the second week of the season. Zetterberg is the heart, soul and brains of the Wings, and the example to which Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha can aspire.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Jimmy Howard, G: A top-five NHL goalie in the early
2. Jimmy Howard, G: A top-five NHL goalie in the early going, the 33-year-old provided what scant stability the Red Wings could muster, until he got hurt, again. A season as strong and twice as long, (26 games, 2.10 GAA, .927 save percentage) would make Howard more valuable than Zetterberg.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Petr Mrazek, G: When it comes to "value," goalies
3. Petr Mrazek, G: When it comes to “value,” goalies have a big head start. Mrazek gets a fresh start, and there is a good chance he excels. Unlikely to care much about what anyone thinks, Mrazek is absolutely convinced he is good. And, he is.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Frans Nielsen, F: It seems like the Wings take some
4. Frans Nielsen, F: It seems like the Wings take some getting used to (see also Mike Green). Nielsen is a more dependable player than he showed in his first season away from the Islanders (79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists, minus-19). Expect more impact, playmaking and a few more goals.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Anthony Mantha, F: It might not be this season,
5. Anthony Mantha, F: It might not be this season, when Mantha will be 23. But, at some point, he will break through. He put it together for a sequence last season, playing with Henrik Zetterberg. If he scores at the same rate (60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists, plus-10) and plays 82 games, he will net 23 goals. Mantha may score more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Tomas Tatar, F: Coming off the second-best season
6. Tomas Tatar, F: Coming off the second-best season (82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists) of his five, Tatar turns 27 in what likely is a pivotal year. If he is beginning a new, lucrative contract, much will be expected. If, as is more likely, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, premium performance is profitable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Trevor Daley, D: A star he is not. But in a lineup
7. Trevor Daley, D: A star he is not. But in a lineup starved for a top-pairing defensemen for yet another season, a stalwart top-four defender like Daley helps a lot. Expect reliability and leadership, and it will make a difference.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
8. Gustav Nyquist, F: More playmaker than goal scorer?
8. Gustav Nyquist, F: More playmaker than goal scorer? Fine. Make them! Nyquist’s 12 goals disappointed. But 36 assists were his best, in fewer games, by 33 percent. Playmaking is at a premium for the offensively-challenged Wings in year 2 A.D. (After Datsyuk).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Mike Green, D: Once a prolific offensive defenseman,
9. Mike Green, D: Once a prolific offensive defenseman, Green hit stride in his second season with the Red Wings. He had his most goals (14) in seven seasons, but the 22 assists were his second-lowest in a 70-game season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Dylan Larkin, F: His growing pains were a lot about
10. Dylan Larkin, F: His growing pains were a lot about adjusting to time at center and drawing more attention from opponents with Pavel Datsyuk gone. Larkin will be raring to go, and he showed exemplary playmaking in the 2017 IIHF World Championship.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
11. Andreas Athanasiou, F: Devastating speed and offense
11. Andreas Athanasiou, F: Devastating speed and offense punch may prove to be game-changers. The Red Wings would like to see more impact per shift and a more rounded game. The player would like more than nine games with 16 minutes-plus time on ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
12. Nick Jensen, D: The 26-year-old Jensen entered
12. Nick Jensen, D: The 26-year-old Jensen entered the lineup and “grabbed his piece of it.” Analytics confirm the Wings get more shots through from the point and more pucks down low in the slot and near the crease, with Jensen playing. Has only 49 career games and must develop.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Danny DeKeyser, D: Way too much responsibility
13. Danny DeKeyser, D: Way too much responsibility last season for a young NHL defenseman in an apprenticeship season (316 career games, by the end). DeKeyser seems destined to top out as a reliable top-four defender, but he is still striving.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
14. Niklas Kronwall, D: Yes, he is this valuable. Perhaps
14. Niklas Kronwall, D: Yes, he is this valuable. Perhaps more, because how does one measure the character, discipline and fortitude of a warrior like Kronwall, on a team for which “preserving the culture” may well be the top priority? His immobility? That knee had become a bit less balky.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Justin Abdelkader, F: No one misses Pavel Datsyuk
15. Justin Abdelkader, F: No one misses Pavel Datsyuk more. With Datsyuk, Abdelkader (a typical scorer of 10 goals and less) tallied 23 and 19 in consecutive seasons and got paid for that level of performance. Abdelkader badly needs “helpers.”  David Guralnick, Detroit News
16. Darren Helm, F: The best third-line center in the
16. Darren Helm, F: The best third-line center in the NHL, as Mike Babcock once wished? Helm has played a lot on the wing. But starved for even second-line scoring, the Red Wings would certainly appreciate some third-line punch!  David Guralnick, Detroit News
17. Xavier Ouellet, D: A potentially steady defender,
17. Xavier Ouellet, D: A potentially steady defender, the 23-year-old needs playing time. He remains only 96 games through the NHL defenseman’s 300-game apprenticeship. Capable of some offense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Luke Glendening, F: Much about penalty killing
18. Luke Glendening, F: Much about penalty killing and defense, Glendening’s 12 goals three seasons ago and 13 assists two seasons ago offer hope for more offense. But the Red Wings play too infrequently on offense with Glendening on the ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Riley Sheahan, F: Size, strong skating and attention
19. Riley Sheahan, F: Size, strong skating and attention to defense gets him a long way. Scoring stops Sheahan in his tracks.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
20. Tyler Bertuzzi, F: An aggressive 200-feet player
20. Tyler Bertuzzi, F: An aggressive 200-feet player proves his offensive worth in big games. Bertuzzi’s ability to grind seems secure. But he may account for more offense, eventually, than a grinder.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
21. Ryan Sproul, D: Set back again by injury, the issue
21. Ryan Sproul, D: Set back again by injury, the issue is the sizeable Sproul’s ability to engage and affect play. But his offensive ability may still benefit the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
22. Evgeny Svechnikov, F: He is big, and a big talent
22. Evgeny Svechnikov, F: He is big, and a big talent offensively. Svechnikov is likely to qualify eventually as a sniper. The NHL and the Red Wings will require more defense from him. He turns 21 on Halloween, but 25 to 30 NHL games this season is not out of reach.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
23. Jonathan Ericsson, D: Injuries, especially a hip
23. Jonathan Ericsson, D: Injuries, especially a hip for which he deferred surgery, may have played a role, but Ericsson’s recent few seasons have disappointed. His steps down are coincident with Wings’ need for defensemen to step up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
24. Jared Coreau, G: Gets a big, third-goalie discount
24. Jared Coreau, G: Gets a big, third-goalie discount of his value. Barring injury, he is likely to remain in Grand Rapids. Coreau’s performances in 14 games varied, but the improvement in his career is remarkable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
25. Luke Witkowski, D: At 27, a ninth-round pick in
25. Luke Witkowski, D: At 27, a ninth-round pick in 2008, 160th overall, and still playing; although only 54 career games. Responsible, to date, and Witkowski plays with an edge. Sounds like “Mr. Lunch Pail Detroit.” Nothing wrong, there!  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Traverse City – Sure it’s the middle of summer, but Jeff Blashill is already thinking about next hockey season.

    A head coach always does, and for Blashill there’s added incentive to look ahead.

    The additions of defenseman Trevor Daley and defenseman / forward Luke Witkowski fill needs, especially in Daley’s case.

    “Trevor was a high priority for us,” said Blashill after Sunday’s intra-squad scrimmage during the Red Wings’ development camp. “He’s a top-four defenseman who can play those types of minutes.

    “Luke Witkowski, I coached at college (Western Michigan), and I had the chance to see him play a little bit at forward this year in Tampa and I like the versatility, his ability to play (both positions). He brings toughness and physicality and he can skate.”

    Daley was a defenseman the Red Wings identified early in their offseason meetings as a target to sign.

    Even though Daley will turn 34 when the NHL season begins, his ability to skate and transport the puck remain elite – and the Red Wings simply haven’t had a defenseman like that.

    “He’s a breakout guy, he can get you out of your end,” Blashill said. “He can join the play and add offense at times without being on the power play, which is important. That offense may not be his points, but it’s getting out of your end and getting the puck into the forwards’ hands.

    “At the end of the day, he’s a quality defenseman and he’s a quality person.”

    Some fans and analysts downplayed the Daley addition, given his age. But Blashihll doesn’t believe age is an issue for one primary reason.

    “The fact he skates as well as he does,” said Blashill, noting Daley’s biggest strength. “People look at age a lot of time; I don’t look at age. I look at where their game is and what kind of skaters they are.

    “If you’re a real good skater -- and Mark Howe (Red Wings’ director of pro scouting) said it in our meetings and he’s right -- if you’re a real good skater it doesn’t matter (the age). You can skate forever. Mark Howe was one of those types of guys. Kris Draper can still fly.

    “We’re excited with that.”

    Meet new Red Wing Trevor Daley
    The Red Wings signed defenseman Trevor Daley to a three-year
    The Red Wings signed defenseman Trevor Daley to a three-year contract worth worth $9.534 million. Daley is coming off a Stanley Cup championship season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Toronto native has 78 goals and 278 points in 894 regular- season NHL games.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
    Trevor Daley had four goals and 15 assists in 56 games
    Trevor Daley had four goals and 15 assists in 56 games during the regular season with the Penguins. He added a goal and four assists in 14 games in helping Pittsburgh win its second consecutive Stanley Cup.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Trevor Daley, 33, played two seasons with the Penguins
    Trevor Daley, 33, played two seasons with the Penguins after coming to Pittsburgh in a trade with Chicago for defenseman Rob Scuderi in December 2015.  Matt Kincaid, Getty Images
    Daley had 11 goals and 30 assists in 109 regular-season
    Daley had 11 goals and 30 assists in 109 regular-season games with the Penguins to go along with two goals and nine assists in the playoff while winning two Stanley Cups.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
    Daley gets helped off the ice after being injured during
    Daley gets helped off the ice after being injured during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 in the 2016 Eastern Conference Final. He spent part of 2016-17 recovering from a broken ankle and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Daley was dealt to Chicago along with with Ryan Garbutt
    Daley was dealt to Chicago along with with Ryan Garbutt for Patrick Sharp and Stephen Johns in July 2015. He played 29 games for the Blackhawks in 2015-16 where collected six assists before being traded to the Penguins.  Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
    Daley's had 16 goals and 38 points in 2014-15 for the
    Daley's had 16 goals and 38 points in 2014-15 for the Stars, a career best.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
    Daley shows off his glittery mouthguard after a Stars
    Daley shows off his glittery mouthguard after a Stars game in 2006.  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Daley plays for American Hockey League Hamilton Bulldogs
    Daley plays for American Hockey League Hamilton Bulldogs in 2004.  Claus Andersen, Getty Images
    The Dallas Stars selected Daley with the 13th pick
    The Dallas Stars selected Daley with the 13th pick in the second round (43rd overall), selected in 2002 The Toronto native played four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.  Robert Laberge, Getty Images/NHLI
      Daley had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 56 games in Pittsburgh last season, with a plus-7 rating.

      Daley had arthroscopic knee surgery during the season, missing a month, and was also recovering from a broken ankle suffered in the 2016 playoffs.

      In the playoffs, Daley was one of the Penguins’ most valuable defensemen with five points (one goal, four assists) in 21 games, with a plus-7 rating, while helping the Penguins to a second consecutive Stanley Cup victory.

      Witkowski’s arrival makes the Red Wings deeper at two positions, which in today’s NHL is a valuable asset with tight salary caps.

      Witkowski can easily move from defenseman to forward, or vice versa, and adequately play meaningful minutes.

      “When most teams are right against the cap, and we are as well, it gives you a lot of flexibility,” said Blashill, noting long-term injuries can decimate a team. “You need guys who can play both spots. It’ll help us for sure that he can play both positions.”

      Blashill envisions Witkowski playing “a good amount” of forward.

      And with Witkowski’s size (6-2, 217 pounds) and ability to protect teammates, those are other assets the Red Wings value.

      “He can skate, he can hit, and he’s a big man who knows how to handle himself,” Blashill said. “It’s important to have that toughness and looking after each other so some of our young players don’t have to take the beating at times they do.”

      ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

      Twitter @tkulfan

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE