Gregg Krupa ranks Red Wings in value for 2017-18
Go through the gallery to see Gregg Krupa’s rankings of the top 25 Detroit Red Wings players based on their value for the 2017-18 season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Henrik Zetterberg, F: After the Wings traded Thomas Vanek, Zetterberg was the offense (82 games, 17 goals, 61 assists). He has not missed a game in two seasons. A classic “lion in winter,” Zetterberg turns 37 the second week of the season. Zetterberg is the heart, soul and brains of the Wings, and the example to which Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha can aspire.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Jimmy Howard, G: A top-five NHL goalie in the early going, the 33-year-old provided what scant stability the Red Wings could muster, until he got hurt, again. A season as strong and twice as long, (26 games, 2.10 GAA, .927 save percentage) would make Howard more valuable than Zetterberg.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Petr Mrazek, G: When it comes to “value,” goalies have a big head start. Mrazek gets a fresh start, and there is a good chance he excels. Unlikely to care much about what anyone thinks, Mrazek is absolutely convinced he is good. And, he is.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Frans Nielsen, F: It seems like the Wings take some getting used to (see also Mike Green). Nielsen is a more dependable player than he showed in his first season away from the Islanders (79 games, 17 goals, 24 assists, minus-19). Expect more impact, playmaking and a few more goals.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Anthony Mantha, F: It might not be this season, when Mantha will be 23. But, at some point, he will break through. He put it together for a sequence last season, playing with Henrik Zetterberg. If he scores at the same rate (60 games, 17 goals, 19 assists, plus-10) and plays 82 games, he will net 23 goals. Mantha may score more.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Tomas Tatar, F: Coming off the second-best season (82 games, 25 goals, 21 assists) of his five, Tatar turns 27 in what likely is a pivotal year. If he is beginning a new, lucrative contract, much will be expected. If, as is more likely, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, premium performance is profitable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Trevor Daley, D: A star he is not. But in a lineup starved for a top-pairing defensemen for yet another season, a stalwart top-four defender like Daley helps a lot. Expect reliability and leadership, and it will make a difference.  Frederick Breedon, Getty Images
8. Gustav Nyquist, F: More playmaker than goal scorer? Fine. Make them! Nyquist’s 12 goals disappointed. But 36 assists were his best, in fewer games, by 33 percent. Playmaking is at a premium for the offensively-challenged Wings in year 2 A.D. (After Datsyuk).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Mike Green, D: Once a prolific offensive defenseman, Green hit stride in his second season with the Red Wings. He had his most goals (14) in seven seasons, but the 22 assists were his second-lowest in a 70-game season.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
10. Dylan Larkin, F: His growing pains were a lot about adjusting to time at center and drawing more attention from opponents with Pavel Datsyuk gone. Larkin will be raring to go, and he showed exemplary playmaking in the 2017 IIHF World Championship.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
11. Andreas Athanasiou, F: Devastating speed and offense punch may prove to be game-changers. The Red Wings would like to see more impact per shift and a more rounded game. The player would like more than nine games with 16 minutes-plus time on ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
12. Nick Jensen, D: The 26-year-old Jensen entered the lineup and “grabbed his piece of it.” Analytics confirm the Wings get more shots through from the point and more pucks down low in the slot and near the crease, with Jensen playing. Has only 49 career games and must develop.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Danny DeKeyser, D: Way too much responsibility last season for a young NHL defenseman in an apprenticeship season (316 career games, by the end). DeKeyser seems destined to top out as a reliable top-four defender, but he is still striving.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
14. Niklas Kronwall, D: Yes, he is this valuable. Perhaps more, because how does one measure the character, discipline and fortitude of a warrior like Kronwall, on a team for which “preserving the culture” may well be the top priority? His immobility? That knee had become a bit less balky.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Justin Abdelkader, F: No one misses Pavel Datsyuk more. With Datsyuk, Abdelkader (a typical scorer of 10 goals and less) tallied 23 and 19 in consecutive seasons and got paid for that level of performance. Abdelkader badly needs “helpers.”  David Guralnick, Detroit News
16. Darren Helm, F: The best third-line center in the NHL, as Mike Babcock once wished? Helm has played a lot on the wing. But starved for even second-line scoring, the Red Wings would certainly appreciate some third-line punch!  David Guralnick, Detroit News
17. Xavier Ouellet, D: A potentially steady defender, the 23-year-old needs playing time. He remains only 96 games through the NHL defenseman’s 300-game apprenticeship. Capable of some offense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Luke Glendening, F: Much about penalty killing and defense, Glendening’s 12 goals three seasons ago and 13 assists two seasons ago offer hope for more offense. But the Red Wings play too infrequently on offense with Glendening on the ice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Riley Sheahan, F: Size, strong skating and attention to defense gets him a long way. Scoring stops Sheahan in his tracks.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
20. Tyler Bertuzzi, F: An aggressive 200-feet player proves his offensive worth in big games. Bertuzzi’s ability to grind seems secure. But he may account for more offense, eventually, than a grinder.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
21. Ryan Sproul, D: Set back again by injury, the issue is the sizeable Sproul’s ability to engage and affect play. But his offensive ability may still benefit the Red Wings.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
22. Evgeny Svechnikov, F: He is big, and a big talent offensively. Svechnikov is likely to qualify eventually as a sniper. The NHL and the Red Wings will require more defense from him. He turns 21 on Halloween, but 25 to 30 NHL games this season is not out of reach.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
23. Jonathan Ericsson, D: Injuries, especially a hip for which he deferred surgery, may have played a role, but Ericsson’s recent few seasons have disappointed. His steps down are coincident with Wings’ need for defensemen to step up.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
24. Jared Coreau, G: Gets a big, third-goalie discount of his value. Barring injury, he is likely to remain in Grand Rapids. Coreau’s performances in 14 games varied, but the improvement in his career is remarkable.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
25. Luke Witkowski, D: At 27, a ninth-round pick in 2008, 160th overall, and still playing; although only 54 career games. Responsible, to date, and Witkowski plays with an edge. Sounds like “Mr. Lunch Pail Detroit.” Nothing wrong, there!  Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
    Detroit — An offensively-challenged hockey club would prefer to avoid a hearing in which it would likely attempt to diminish the value of its leading goal scorer, and time presses them both.

    The Red Wings and Tomas Tatar will meet with an arbitrator Thursday to determine his merits and devise a new contract unless they negotiate a deal.
    According to a report Friday from Slovakia, Tatar said he wants to stay.

    And he said he and his agent, Ritch Winter, have “an excellent relationship” with GM Ken Holland, according to a Google translation of a report by Sportklub, a European broadcaster with programming in nine countries.

    Tatar also said he thinks he should stop talking to the media about the current bit of critical business between him and his only NHL team.

    “Detroit gave me a chance to start the NHL,” Tatar said, according to the report translated from his original Slovak language. “I hope I can continue and improve my (team). Detroit is a super organization full of excellent people.

    “Despite everything positive, it's still business, and you will not influence decisions like this. Time will show … There is still time to agree."

    The negotiations are continuing, and Tatar expressed some contentment with that.

    And, he suggested perhaps less public discussion is better.

    “I'll let Ritch and Kenny do magic,” he said. “It's up to them or arbitration

    “From now on, I no longer want to comment on the media.”

    Krupa: Tatar talks offer glimpse into Wings' future

    Tatar expressed frustration with the process last week in Slovakia, according to another report.

    He is likely seeking about $6 million for each of several years, and the Red Wings offer is about $5 million.

    His agent is a savvy, veteran inside player.

    Winter helped lead the effort to oust Alan Eagleson as executive director in 1992, as well as Eagleson’s conviction for fraud.

    In 2007, Winter assisted Chris Chelios in a 2007 coup d’état in the NHL Players Association, after director Ted Saskin faced accusations of reading players’ emails.

    He then took up the cause of Carl Brewer, a former defenseman for the Wings, Maple Leafs and Blues, and helped restore $50 million in pension benefits for a group of players, including Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull and Bobby Orr.

    The Red Wings are close to the salary cap and casting about for ways to improve the diminished fortunes of the franchise.

    The roster has been in flux since Nicklas Lidstrom’s retirement in 2012. Given the state of the lineup, the next Stanley Cup contending team is likely several seasons away.

    Tatar leads the team in goals with 75 since the end of the 2013-14 season.

    Arbitration is disdained because a team is essentially forced to criticize a player to preserve cap space.

    The Wings were at the tip of it last year with Petr Mrazek but got an agreement.

    The hard bargaining, especially as time wanes, can be upsetting enough for some players. Arbitration is a perceived evil.

    “It's business,” Tatar said, according to Sportklub. “When they say something nasty to you, you have to take it.

    “I know that Ken Holland likes me, but he is also an experienced manager. Arbitration exists to set a certain bar. The decision will always be somewhere between being fair for both parties.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/greggkrupa

