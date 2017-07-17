Jean-Gabriel Pageau had 12 goals and 21 assists in 82 regular-season games last season with the Senators. (Photo: Jana Chytilova, Getty Images)

Ottawa, Ontario — The Senators avoided arbitration with restricted free-agent forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau on Monday by agreeing to terms on a $9.3 million, three-year contract.

The 24-year-old center will earn $2.6 million next season, $3.3 million in 2018-19 and $3.4 million in 2019-20.

Pageau had eight playoff goals last spring as the Senators reached the Eastern Conference final. He had 12 goals and 21 assists in 82 regular-season games.

“As an organization we are thrilled that we got this contract done,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said.

“Arbitration is definitely a path we did not want to go down with Jean-Gabriel, especially the way he’s performed over the course of the last few seasons. He showed that he was definitely deserving of this contract.

“Any player that has a history of raising his game, whether it was in junior playoffs or (AHL) playoffs or NHL playoffs, I think you have to give credit for what he’s accomplished. We’re really happy to have him on board for the next three years.”

In 251 regular-season games, Pageau has 101 points (45 goals, 56 assists) and 71 penalty minutes.

Pageau had four goals — including the game-winner — in Ottawa’s 6-5 double-overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their conference semifinal. The Ottawa native, who grew up in nearby Gatineau, Quebec, has 16 points (12 goals, four assists) in 35 playoff games.

“We’ve always had a good relationship with Pierre, with (former GM) Bryan (Murray) before, with the team,” Pageau said.

“They always knew that I wanted to stay with the team. I take pride (in playing) for the Senators. So obviously I think that helped get the deal done. I’m happy … to be here for the next three years.”

Pageau was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2011 draft.

Campbell retires

Defenseman Brian Campbell announced he's retiring at age 38 after playing 17 NHL seasons and winning the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010.

The Blackhawks say he’ll join their front office, assisting with community and youth hockey initiatives and marketing.

Campbell had 87 goals and 417 assists for 504 points in 1,082 regular-season games with the Sabres, Sharks, Blackhawks and Panthers. Buffalo drafted him in the sixth round in 1997.

The Blackhawks signed Campbell to a $57.14 million, eight-year contract in 2008, and he played almost 20 minutes a game during their Cup run before a salary-cap crunch led to a trade to the Panthers in 2011. He finished his career in Chicago.

Ice chips

The Flyers signed first-round pick Nolan Patrick to an entry-level contract. The 18-year-old center was selected No. 2 overall last month after playing the past three seasons for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

... The Predators signed forward Frederick Gaudreau to a three-year contract. For the first two years of the deal, Gaudreau’s contract will be worth $650,000 when he’s in the NHL or $70,000 when he’s in the American Hockey League. His contract will earn him $700,000 in the 2019-20 season.

... Sabres coach Phil Housley hired Chris Hajt to serve as one of his assistants. Hajt spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, including the 2014-15 Calder Cup champion Manchester Monarchs.