The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Frk, 23, scored 27 goals in Grand Rapids after being reclaimed on waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes early in the season.

Frk was waived by the Red Wings and claimed by Carolina on Oct. 9. He played two games with the Hurricanes before Carolina waived him, and the Red Wings reclaimed Frk on Nov. 1.

Frk was a key figure for the Griffins on their way to a Calder Cup championship, producing 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 16 playoff games, including scoring the game-winning goal in the title-clinching victory over Syracuse.

A 2012 second-round draft pick of the Red Wings, Frk will have an opportunity to claim one of possibly two available roster spots in training camp.