Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE UM coach Jim Harbaugh on his team's progress in preseason camp. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ryan Tice, here kicking an extra point against Wisconsin last season, is in the mix for kicking off this fall. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Former Michigan kicker Kenny Allen was, perhaps, the most underrated player last season.

Allen, now with the Baltimore Ravens, had the daunting task of handling all of the kicking duties for the Wolverines. He was a field-position weapon and, after a sluggish start, became consistent on field goals, making his final 15 attempts.

So now what?

Michigan will spread around the kicking duties.

“It’s not going to be one guy doing it,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday night after practice. “It will be a different punter, a different kickoff person and a different field goal guy will handle those responsibilities.”

There is competition across the board at all positions, including the kicking. Harbaugh expects them all to go down to the wire before the season opener against Florida in Arlington, Texas.

More: Harbaugh raves about Michigan freshman receivers

“Will Hart is really punting well, but Brad Robbins is the real deal,” Harbaugh said. “They’re neck and neck. I haven’t had a freshman punt as well as Brad Robbins has, any college place I’ve been, but Will Hart’s not giving an inch either.”

Harbaugh praised long snapper Cameron Cheeseman, saying he has improved “the velocity on his snaps” and had performed well during preseason camp that began July 31.

Ryan Tice and James Foug are competing to handle kickoffs, and Quinn Nordin and Kyle Seychel are working on field goals.

“Quinn Nordin is really kicking well,” Harbaugh said. “Kyle Seychel is back in the mix doing a good job.”

angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis