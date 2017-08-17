Al Sobotka twirls an octopus during the Red Wings final game at Joe Louis Arena on April 9. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The first puck drops at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 19, when the Red Wings host the Bruins in a preseason game.

The first octopus dropped Thursday.

Al Sobotka, longtime building manager for Joe Louis Arena – and now for LCA – was joined by a couple co-workers Thursday in christening the new ice in the arena in their own unique way. Videos of the ceremonial octopus tossing were posted by WXYZ Channel 7.

Sobotka even twirled one of the slimy eight-armed creatures over his head, as only Sobotka can.

The Red Wings posted a photo of the new ice sheet on Twitter on Thursday.

The first hockey game at Little Caesars Arena will be Sept. 23 with the Red Wings playing a preseason game against Boston. The first regular-season game at LCA takes place Oct. 5 against Minnesota.

The Red Wings could begin having conditioning skates at the practice rink at LCA in early September.

