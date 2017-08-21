Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg told a Swedish radio statoin he’ll likely play two more years, though he’s signed through the 2020-21 season. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — When Henrik Zetterberg signed a 12-year contract, the idea of him completing it seemed far-fetched.

Now, even Zetterberg admits it may not happen.

Zetterberg, who’ll turn 37 four days after the Red Wings’ season begins, told a Swedish radio station he’ll likely play two more years — although he’s signed through the 2020-21 season.

Translated from the Swedish newspaper, Aftonbladet, Zetterberg said “the only reason why we wrote such a long contact was because of the payroll. It is quite obvious that you try to fool the system. Actually, I may have two years left, but I have also learned to take one year at a time. But I will probably not play until then (2020-21 season, when the contract expires).”

While Zetterberg’s salary cap hit is $6.083 million per season — the total contract is worth $73 million — Zetterberg’s actual salary has ranged from $7 to $7.75 million per season. He’ll be paid $7 million this season, then drop to $3.35 million next season and only $1 million of actual salary the final two years of the contract.

Many long-term NHL contracts are designed this way to get around the salary cap, minimize the salary cap hit, yet still make sure the player gets the majority of his money in such a front-loaded contract.

While he’s obviously getting older, Zetterberg defied age last season leading the team with 68 points and 51 assists, to go along with 17 goals, while playing all 82 games — including his career 1,000th game the final day of the regular season (also the last the game at Joe Louis Arena).

He hasn’t missed a game the last two seasons and has only missed five games the last three seasons, since undergoing back surgery after the 2014 Olympics.

General manager Ken Holland wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Zetterberg said in the interview he’ll return home to Sweden after he retires.

“After about 15 years there (Detroit) it has become a home, I have many friends and acquaintances there, but I miss Sweden more,” Zetterberg said.

