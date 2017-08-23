Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou is considering a one-year offer from a team in Russia's KHL. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Andreas Athanasiou may have other options than simply re-signing with the Red Wings.

Radio station 1130 Sports in Vancouver first reported Athanasiou, who is a restricted free agent, is considering a one-year offer from a team in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The offer was confirmed by Athanasiou's agent Darren Ferris to The Athletic.

Athanasiou doesn't have much leverage — he doesn't have arbitration rights yet — so the offer from the KHL is his lone leverage against the Red Wings.

The Red Wings and Athanasiou haven't been able to find common ground, and the situation is not being helped by the team being hamstrung as it is currently over the salary cap.

The Red Wings would retain Athanasiou's rights if he were to leave for Russia, but return to the NHL.

