Fox Sports Detroit will carry 73 preseason and regular-season games for the Detroit Red Wings, the network announced Thursday.

Of those 73, 62 will appear on Fox Sports Detroit, and 11 more on Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Every regular-season game will be televised, with 12 televised on NBCSN, including the Red Wings’ Oct. 5 season opener against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena.

Three of eight preseason games will be televised: Sept. 23 against Boston (FSD Plus), Sept. 25 against Pittsburgh (FSD) and Setp. 29 against Toronto (FSD Plus). All three games are at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Fox Sports Detroit will also carry all “non-exclusive” games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

2017-18 RED WINGS SCHEDULE

PRESEASON

Tue. Sept. 29 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thu. Sept. 21 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 vs. Boston, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Mon. Sept. 25 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Sept. 28 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Sat. Sept. 30 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Thu. Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sat. Oct. 7 at Ottawa, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Oct. 10 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Oct. 12 at Arizona, 10 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. Oct. 13 at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (FSD)

Mon. Oct. 16 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Oct. 18 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Fri. Oct. 20 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Oct. 22 vs.. Vancouver, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Oct. 24 at Buffalo, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thu. Oct. 26 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Oct. 28 at Florida, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Oct. 31 vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Nov. 2 at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Nov. 5 at Edmonton, 4 p.m. (FSD)

Mon. Nov. 6 at Vancouver, 10 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Nov. 9 at Calgary, 9 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Nov. 11 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Nov. 15 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Fri. Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Sun. Nov. 19 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Nov. 22 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. Nov. 24 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Nov. 25 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Nov. 28 vs. Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Nov. 30 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Dec. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Dec. 9 vs. St. Louis, 3 p.m. (FSD)

Mon. Dec. 11 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Dec. 13 vs. Boston, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Fri. Dec. 15 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Dec. 19 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Dec. 20 at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sat. Dec. 23 at Boston, 1 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Dec. 27 at New Jersey, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. Dec. 29 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Jan. 3 vs. Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Fri. Jan. 5 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Jan. 7 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Jan. 13 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Jan. 14 at Chicago, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Jan. 16 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Jan. 20 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Mon. Jan. 22 at New Jersey, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thu. Jan. 25 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Wed. Jan. 31 vs. San Jose, 8 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. Feb. 2 at Carolina, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Feb. 3 at Florida, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. Feb. 9 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Feb. 11 at Washington, 3 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Feb. 15 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Feb. 17 at Nashville, 8 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Feb. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. Feb. 20 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. Feb. 22 vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. Feb. 24 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. Feb. 25 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Wed. Feb. 28 at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Fri. March 2 at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Sun. March 4 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Tue. March 6 at Boston, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thu. March 8 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Fri. March 9 at Columbus, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Mon. March 12 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. March 15 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Fri. March 16 at Anaheim, 10 p.m. (FSD)

Sun. March 18 at Colorado, 3 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. March 20 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thu. March 22 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sat. March 24 at Toronto, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Mon. March 26 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Tue. March 27 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. March 29 at Buffalo, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Sat. March 31 vs. Ottawa, 2 p.m. (FSD)

Tue. April 3 at Columbus, 7 p.m. (FSD)

Thu. April 5 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (FSD)

Sat. April 7 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. (FSD)