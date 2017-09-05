Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, 23, scored 18 goals with 11 assists in 64 games last season, and has 27 goals over 101 career NHL games. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Detroit — Would Andreas Athanasiou really leave the Red Wings for Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League?

It’s beginning to look like he would.

Athanasiou’s agent Darren Ferris told The Detroit News on Tuesday because of the wide disparity in negotiations, the chances of Athanasiou going to the KHL are increasing.

“I will say that because of the huge disparity, the KHL has moved to more of a probability at this time,” Ferris said in a text message to The News, when asked about the state of negotiations.

Training camp begins Sept. 15 and the two sides — Athanasiou is the team’s unsigned restricted free agent — are nowhere near a deal.

General manager Ken Holland didn’t immediately respond for comment.

2017-18 DETROIT RED WINGS SCHEDULE

Already over the $75 million salary cap — although teams are allowed to be through the exhibitions season — the Red Wings are offering Athanasiou a two-year contract at just under $2 million per season.

But multiple KHL teams are reportedly offering Athanasiou around $3 million on a one-year deal, which makes Russia a worthy alternative for a young player with no real contract NHL leverage.

Athanasiou, 23, scored 18 goals with 11 assists in 64 games last season, and has 27 goals over 101 career NHL games.

The Red Wings would continue to own Athanasiou’s rights were he to leave for the KHL.

One interesting motivation for Athanasiou were he to play in the KHL: he would be eligible to participate for Canada in the upcoming 2018 Olympics, something that would not be possible in the NHL, which is not allowing its players to go to the Olympics.

tkulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan