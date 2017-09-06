PA Parenteau had 28 points in 67 games last season with the Predators and Devils. (Photo: John Russell, Getty Images)

The Red Wings are inviting veteran forwards David Booth and P.A. Parenteau to training camp.

Parenteau, 34, played in 67 games with New Jersey and Nashville last season, scoring 13 goals with 15 assists.

Parenteau (6-foot, 200 pounds) has played for eight teams, with 114 goals and 182 assists in 491 career games.

Booth, 32, is a former Michigan State standout who has played in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia the last two seasons.

Booth (6-1, 212) has scored 120 career goals in 502 career games with Florida, Toronto and Vancouver.

The first day on the ice for the Red Wings in Traverse City is Sept. 15.

