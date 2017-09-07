Forward Evgeny Svechnikov scored 20 goals during his rookie season at Grand Rapids last year. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Summer is over for the young prospects in the Red Wings’ organization.

The summer development camp had a easygoing vibe to it, much teaching and bonding, with educating and development stressed.

Friday’s start of the eight-team prospects camp at Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena is about evaluating.

It’s time to get back to work, and show what you can do.

“(General manager) Ken Holland talked about it in his speech to the players,” said Ryan Martin, the Red Wings assistant general manager. “The summer development camp is part of the education process. This camp is completely different.

“The evaluation starts today.”

What makes the tournament intriguing, and so eye-opening for the young players competing, is the different trajectories.

There are first-round draft picks, players looking to establish themselves in the American League, and some undrafted free agents.

“Everybody is on a different path,” Martin said.

The Traverse City tournament — now in its 19th year — is one of the most talent-laden among these types of tournaments that signal the start of NHL training camps next week.

Over 500 players who have played in the Traverse City tournament have gone to play at least one game in the NHL.

In the 2015-16 tournament, eight players went directly to the NHL.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” Martin said. “It’s great competition.”

There are numerous Red Wings on this weekend’s roster who management will keep an eye on.

From the Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins, forwards Evgeny Svechnikov, Dominic Turgeon and Dylan Sadowy provide a veteran presence.

Svechnikov, a 2015 first-round pick, has an outside chance of making the Red Wings roster out of training camp.

Recent first-round picks forward Michael Rasmussen (2017) and defenseman Dennis Cholowski (2016) are on the roster, as are defenseman Filip Hronek (2016, second round), forward Givani Smith (2016, second round) and forward Axel Holmstrom (2014, seventh round).

Joining the Red Wings are teams from Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Minnesota, New York Rangers and St. Louis.

Teams will be split into two divisions with the two first-place teams, after having played a round robin through their division, playing for the championship on Tuesday.

PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT

Where: Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City.

Schedule: Red Wings play Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago at 4 p.m. Saturday, N.Y. Rangers at 7 p.m. Monday and a crossover game Tuesday.

TV: Streaming online on Fox Sports Go app and detroitredwings.com.

Tickets: $10 daily and good for all four games per day.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Evgeny Svechnikov (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), 2015 first round, forward: Probably one more year away from making the NHL, Svechnikov scored 20 goals in his rookie season in Grand Rapids.

■ Michael Rasmussen (6-6, 215), 2017 1st round, forward: June’s first-round pick gets tested for the first time while wearing a Red Wings’ jersey.

■ Dennis Cholowski (6-1, 185), 2016 1st round, defenseman: Cholowski didn’t play in last year’s tournament because he was headed to college. How Cholowski looks against this competition will be intriguing.

■ Dylan Sadowy (6-1, 195), 2014 3rd round (by San Jose), forward: Acquired in a trade with the Sharks in May 2016, Sadowy had a disappointing season in Grand Rapids and Toledo.

■ Libor Sulak (6-3, 205), undrafted free agent, defenseman: Signed last spring out of the world championships, Sulak could be a late bloomer. This is a good test for him against top-caliber competition.