Detroit — Time is running out for Andreas Athanasiou and the Red Wings.

The team hits the ice for the start of training camp Friday — physicals are Thursday, actually — and Athanasiou still doesn’t have a contract.

Athanasiou, a restricted free agent, remains unsigned and has offers to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, but appears to be waiting to see if something can finally be worked out with the Red Wings.

Both Athanasiou’s agent Darren Ferris and Wings general manager Ken Holland declined to comment on negotiations on Monday.

On a team that struggled to score goals, Athanasiou was one of the few bright spots last season.

Athanasiou scored 18 goals (with 11 assists) in 64 games. In 101 career games, Athanasiou has 27 goals, while playing limited minutes.

What makes the situation sticky for the Red Wings is the fact they’re already over the $75 million salary cap by approximately $2.5 million.

The team can be over the cap up until the start of the regular season — and will gain some relief when Johan Franzen ($3.95 million) goes on long-term injured reserve (concussion) — but will remain tight under the cap with Athanasiou signed.

There’s also the fact young forwards Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Riley Sheahan, along with goaltender Petr Mrazek, are all restricted free agents next summer, keeping it necessary to leave as much cap space as available.

In particular, what Athanasiou gets will have an impact on what similar young players like Larkin and Mantha ultimately receive.

If Athanasiou were to leave for Russia the Red Wings would continue to own his rights, and he’d be a restricted free agent upon his return.

Miller tryout

Veteran forward Drew Miller, a former Red Wing, is getting an NHL tryout.

Just not with the Red Wings.

Miller, 33, who played in 57 games last season with five goals and two assists for the Wings, will get a tryout with the Blackhawks.

Miller was waived during the season but returned to the roster when injuries hit the Wings’ lineup.

He spent eight seasons with the Red Wings, and played collegiately at Michigan State.

The Red Wings are bringing in forwards David Booth (Washington Township/Michigan State) and PA Parenteau on professional tryouts.

Prospect tournament

The Red Wings’ entry in the NHL prospects tournament in Traverse City entered Monday’s game against the New York Rangers winless in two games.

The Red Wings lost 6-2 to Carolina and 4-3 to Chicago.

Dominik Shine (both goals against Carolina), Dylan Sadowy, Lane Zablocki and Dennis Cholowski have had Red Wings goals. The Red Wings will have a crossover game Tuesday to complete the tournament.

Odds not good

Oddsmakers aren’t putting much stock in the Red Wings this season.

Bovada.lv put the Red Wings’ odds Monday at winning the Stanley Cup as 100-1.

That equals Arizona, New Jersey, expansion Las Vegas, Colorado and Vancouver as worst odds in the NHL.

