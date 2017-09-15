Center Andreas Athanasiou is not in training camp with the Red Wings. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

There appears to be some positive moment in the contract negotiations with forward Andreas Athanasiou.

Traverse City — Darren Ferris, the agent for Athanasiou, said there have been “productive discussions” in recent days with the Red Wings.

“I can say that we are having productive discussions at this point, that are a positive indication of the mutual desire to come to an agreement,” said Ferris in a text message to The Detroit News. “I’m not saying we are anywhere near a decision or a deal, but it’s positive.”

Athanasiou is the lone unsigned player on the Red Wings and is not in camp.

Kronwall sits out

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall didn’t participate in Friday’s first day of practice, but it has nothing to do with his troublesome knee.

The Red Wings want to keep Kronwall fresh as possible, with the intent of completely 100 percent when the regular season begins Oct. 5.

“Camp is important, but our end goal with Kroner is to make sure he’s ready for Game 1 against Minnesota,” coach Jeff Blashill said.

If that means sitting out practices during this month of September, said Blashill, so be it, adding he may sit other veterans during the course of this camp and during the month.

Last season, Kronwall said he felt better physically when actually skating and playing every day, rather than sitting.

“He has told me he feels way better than he did a year ago, and that’s a positive for all of us,” Blashill said.

Lifelong dream

Forward David Booth (Washington Township/Michigan State) is in camp on a professional tryout with slim odds of making the final roster.

But Booth is relishing the opportunity to wear a Red Wings jersey.

“I grew up being a Red Wings fan,” said Booth, 32, who has played the two seasons in Russia. “Having front row seats, being there when they won the Cup, growing up it’s been a childhood pastime for me watching these guys.

“Putting a Red Wings jersey on for the first time, it’s really special for me but also for my family.”

