Red Wings training camp: Day 1
The Detroit Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the first day of training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, September 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek and the rest of the Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the start of camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Nick Jensen runs through drills during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski runs through drills during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Trevor Daley waits for his turn at drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The facemark of center Henrik Zetterberg fogs up as he stretches before the workout.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays with team Delvecchio.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Ben Street skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi shoots the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing P.A. Parenteau shoots the puck at goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski, right, tries to get the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard and center Dylan Larkin.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski, center, and center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in front of goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Glendening, left, and center Ben Street battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski, left, and center Frans Nielsen battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek listens to head coach Jeff Blashill during a break between drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing P.A. Parenteau tries to get the puck past goalie Petr Mrazek.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates the puck past his teammates during drills Friday.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tomas Tatar, left, tries to steal the puck away from right wing Luke Witkowski.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Darren Helm, left, tries to steal the puck away from right wing Anthony Mantha.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski, left, and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Mike Green, left, and center Ben Street battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and defenseman Mike Green battle for a loose puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players watch video between sessions.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg talks to his teammates during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, chats with teammate Gustav Nyquist.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalies Petr Mrazek, left, and Jimmy Howard skate together during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Jared Coreau stops a shot.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Filip Hronek skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath sends defenseman Robbie Russo into the boards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Jared Coreau waits for the scrimmage to begin.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The crowds were light Friday afternoon as the puck is dropped for the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi shoots the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Axel Holmstrom skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Eric Tangradi lays on the ice after being injured during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Joe Hicketts, right, tries to keep the puck away from right wing Austen Brassard during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Martin Frk hits the ice while trying to keep the puck away from defenseman Reilly Webb during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Matthew Ford fires the puck at the net and scores a goal during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
General manager Ken Holland, left, and head coach Jeff Blashill watch the scrimmage from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Dylan Sadowy, left, and defenseman Pat McCarron battle for the puck along the boards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Lane Zablocki skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Givani Smith, center, looks for an open man during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Kaden Fulcher pushes the puck away from the net during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Laura Lachowski, of Lowell, holds her three-year-old brother while getting an autograph from defenseman Xavier Ouellet after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tracy Oliver, of Lincoln Park, holds a steel winged wheel that she made while waiting for autographs outside of Centre Ice Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    There appears to be some positive moment in the contract negotiations with forward Andreas Athanasiou.

    Traverse City — Darren Ferris, the agent for Athanasiou, said there have been “productive discussions” in recent days with the Red Wings.

    “I can say that we are having productive discussions at this point, that are a positive indication of the mutual desire to come to an agreement,” said Ferris in a text message to The Detroit News. “I’m not saying we are anywhere near a decision or a deal, but it’s positive.”

    Athanasiou is the lone unsigned player on the Red Wings and is not in camp.

    Kronwall sits out

    Defenseman Niklas Kronwall didn’t participate in Friday’s first day of practice, but it has nothing to do with his troublesome knee.

    The Red Wings want to keep Kronwall fresh as possible, with the intent of completely 100 percent when the regular season begins Oct. 5.

    “Camp is important, but our end goal with Kroner is to make sure he’s ready for Game 1 against Minnesota,” coach Jeff Blashill said.

    If that means sitting out practices during this month of September, said Blashill, so be it, adding he may sit other veterans during the course of this camp and during the month.

    Last season, Kronwall said he felt better physically when actually skating and playing every day, rather than sitting.

    “He has told me he feels way better than he did a year ago, and that’s a positive for all of us,” Blashill said.

    Lifelong dream

    Forward David Booth (Washington Township/Michigan State) is in camp on a professional tryout with slim odds of making the final roster.

    But Booth is relishing the opportunity to wear a Red Wings jersey.

    “I grew up being a Red Wings fan,” said Booth, 32, who has played the two seasons in Russia. “Having front row seats, being there when they won the Cup, growing up it’s been a childhood pastime for me watching these guys.

    “Putting a Red Wings jersey on for the first time, it’s really special for me but also for my family.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

