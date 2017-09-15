Danny DeKeyser (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Traverse City — Danny DeKeyser enjoys golf, plays once or twice a week in the summer, but realizes there are probably better golfers on the Red Wings.

But during Thursday’s charity golf outing at Grand Traverse, no golfer was better than DeKeyser.

He started the day winning the longest drive competition (exact distance unknown).

Then, for good measure, DeKeyser aced the No. 17 par-3, 195 yards, while using a 9-iron.

The hole-in-one earned DeKeyser a two-year lease on a new Porsche.

“I’m an OK golfer, I have good days and bad days,” DeKeyser said after Friday’s practice at Centre Ice Arena. “But (Thursday) was one of those good days.”

DeKeyser was more than happy to talk about his first career hole-in-one.

“It was going right at the stick, it was a pretty good shot,” DeKeyser said. “I didn’t know distance wise if it was going to get there or not. It landed about 12 feet behind the hole and it started spinning toward the cup.

“It missed the closest to the pin stick by an inch. But then the guys said ‘it’s rolling back’ and it just disappeared into the cup.

“I flung my club to the side and kind of did a few laps around the (tee) box.”

Coincidentally, Red Wings goaltending coach Jeff Salajko had an ace during July’s development camp.

“I told him he did it on the wrong day,” DeKeyser said.

