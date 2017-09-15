Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The defenseman talked about his respect for Detroit's history and what he did during his day with the Stanley Cup David Guralnick

6 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Traverse City – To get a little insight into who new Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley is, you just had to listen to what Daley did when it was his day to host the Stanley Cup over the summer.

Daley was part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last two Stanley Cup-winning teams, before signing with the Red Wings July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.

This summer, while in Toronto, Daley started the day with his 8-year-old son taking the Stanley Cup to a hockey school.

“Surprised some kids,” Daley said.

Then, Daley took his wife and two children to the grave of his mother Trudy.

The year before, Trudy died of cancer at age 51, just a few days after Daley won his first Stanley Cup with the Penguins.

More: Agent: 'Productive discussions' have taken place with Wings on Athanasiou

Daley didn’t play in the 2016 series against San Jose because of an ankle injury. But captain Sidney Crosby handed the Cup first to Daley, which was a special moment back in Toronto for Trudy, who was staging a fierce fight of her own.

“It was just me and my family and we sat there and enjoyed it,” said Daley, of his time at his mother’s grave. “I told them a little bit about my childhood and where I grew up. (The cemetery) was right across the street where I grew up.

“That was pretty special. I was excited I was able to do that.”

The Red Wings pegged Daley, 32, as their No. 1 target in free agency and were pleased to sign him to a three-year, $9.5 million contract.

The professionalism, character and poise, and what Daley can offer on and off the ice, were all positives.

More than a few people in the organization also said Daley is a high-character person.

And a talented hockey player.

“Daley is going to help us a lot,” captain Henrik Zetterberg said.

Red Wings training camp: Day 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Detroit Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the
The Detroit Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the first day of training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, September 15, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Petr Mrazek and the rest of the Red Wings walk
Goalie Petr Mrazek and the rest of the Red Wings walk out onto the ice for the start of camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Nick Jensen runs through drills during camp.
Defenseman Nick Jensen runs through drills during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Luke Witkowski runs through drills during
Right wing Luke Witkowski runs through drills during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Trevor Daley waits for his turn at drills.
Defenseman Trevor Daley waits for his turn at drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The facemark of center Henrik Zetterberg fogs up as
The facemark of center Henrik Zetterberg fogs up as he stretches before the workout.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays with team
Head coach Jeff Blashill goes over plays with team Delvecchio.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Ben Street skates with the puck during drills.
Center Ben Street skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi shoots the puck during drills.
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi shoots the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing P.A. Parenteau shoots the puck at goalie
Right wing P.A. Parenteau shoots the puck at goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck during
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Luke Witkowski, right, tries to get the
Right wing Luke Witkowski, right, tries to get the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard and center Dylan Larkin.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Luke Witkowski, center, and center Dylan
Right wing Luke Witkowski, center, and center Dylan Larkin battle for the puck in front of goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and left wing Justin Abdelkader
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Luke Glendening, left, and center Ben Street
Right wing Luke Glendening, left, and center Ben Street battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski, left, and center Frans
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski, left, and center Frans Nielsen battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Petr Mrazek listens to head coach Jeff Blashill
Goalie Petr Mrazek listens to head coach Jeff Blashill during a break between drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing P.A. Parenteau tries to get the puck past
Right wing P.A. Parenteau tries to get the puck past goalie Petr Mrazek.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates the puck past his teammates
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates the puck past his teammates during drills Friday.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Tomas Tatar, left, tries to steal the puck
Left wing Tomas Tatar, left, tries to steal the puck away from right wing Luke Witkowski.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Darren Helm, left, tries to steal the puck
Left wing Darren Helm, left, tries to steal the puck away from right wing Anthony Mantha.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Luke Witkowski, left, and left wing Tyler
Right wing Luke Witkowski, left, and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Mike Green, left, and center Ben Street
Defenseman Mike Green, left, and center Ben Street battle for the puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and defenseman Mike
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and defenseman Mike Green battle for a loose puck.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates with the puck during
Defenseman Trevor Daley skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The players watch video between sessions.
The players watch video between sessions.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during
Head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Henrik Zetterberg talks to his teammates during
Center Henrik Zetterberg talks to his teammates during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, chats with teammate
Captain Henrik Zetterberg, left, chats with teammate Gustav Nyquist.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalies Petr Mrazek, left, and Jimmy Howard skate together
Goalies Petr Mrazek, left, and Jimmy Howard skate together during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Jared Coreau stops a shot.
Goalie Jared Coreau stops a shot.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Filip Hronek skates with the puck during
Defenseman Filip Hronek skates with the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath sends defenseman Robbie Russo
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath sends defenseman Robbie Russo into the boards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Jared Coreau waits for the scrimmage to begin.
Goalie Jared Coreau waits for the scrimmage to begin.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The crowds were light Friday afternoon as the puck
The crowds were light Friday afternoon as the puck is dropped for the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi shoots the puck during the
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi shoots the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Axel Holmstrom skates with the puck during the
Center Axel Holmstrom skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Eric Tangradi lays on the ice after being
Left wing Eric Tangradi lays on the ice after being injured during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Joe Hicketts, right, tries to keep the puck
Defenseman Joe Hicketts, right, tries to keep the puck away from right wing Austen Brassard during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Martin Frk hits the ice while trying to
Right wing Martin Frk hits the ice while trying to keep the puck away from defenseman Reilly Webb during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Matthew Ford fires the puck at the net and
Right wing Matthew Ford fires the puck at the net and scores a goal during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
General manager Ken Holland, left, and head coach Jeff
General manager Ken Holland, left, and head coach Jeff Blashill watch the scrimmage from a balcony.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Dylan Sadowy, left, and defenseman Pat McCarron
Left wing Dylan Sadowy, left, and defenseman Pat McCarron battle for the puck along the boards.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Lane Zablocki skates with the puck during
Right wing Lane Zablocki skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during
Right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right wing Givani Smith, center, looks for an open
Right wing Givani Smith, center, looks for an open man during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goalie Kaden Fulcher pushes the puck away from the
Goalie Kaden Fulcher pushes the puck away from the net during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Laura Lachowski, of Lowell, holds her three-year-old
Laura Lachowski, of Lowell, holds her three-year-old brother while getting an autograph from defenseman Xavier Ouellet after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tracy Oliver, of Lincoln Park, holds a steel winged
Tracy Oliver, of Lincoln Park, holds a steel winged wheel that she made while waiting for autographs outside of Centre Ice Arena.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Coach Jeff Blashill has Daley paired with Danny DeKeyser as the top defensive unit, the two getting a lot of ice time Friday during drills and light scrimmaging, getting to know each other’s tendencies.

    “For me and DK it’s good to get a feel for each other,” Daley said. “Where we like to be out there, and what we like to do, and get a chance to talk.

    “It helps a lot.

    “We talked in the summer; we knew it was a possibility being a (defensive) pairing. So I did a little bit of thinking about it and (learning) the style he likes to play. We complement each other. We just want to get a good feel for each other.”

    For his part, DeKeyser is excited about the opportunity to play with the smooth-skating Daley.

    “He’s a great skater, he moves the puck really well,” DeKeyser said. “Me and him together, we can get back in the D-zone and get the puck out and get it to the forwards, jump into the play and provide some offense, and be solid in the D-zone.

    “It’s a lot of pressure off for whoever is playing with him. Right now, it looks like maybe they’ll start us together, and that’s good for me.”

    The arrival of Daley, said Blashill, will help all the defensemen on the Red Wings’ roster.

    “(Daley is) a good defenseman who can play top-four minutes,” Blashill said. “The more guys you have like that, it can help can loosen the load.”

    There were several teams aggressively pursuing Daley in free agency, but the Red Wings were an organization he focused on.

    “I had a lot of respect for these guys as an opponent,” Daley said. “I’m pretty honored to be a part of it. I’m excited.

    “This has always been the organization that every team tried to copycat. You see what Chicago has done; Chicago followed Detroit. (Detroit) was the first team to play this (flowing offensive) style. They’ve always been the poster child of today’s style of game.

    “I have a lot of respect for this organization and what they’ve done and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    6 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE