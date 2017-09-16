Red Wings training camp: Day 2
Left wing Tomas Tatar gets the puck past goalie Pat
Left wing Tomas Tatar gets the puck past goalie Pat Nagle for the game-winning goal during a shootout after the scrimmage during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, September 16, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Justin Abdelkader takes a shot during practice.
Left wing Justin Abdelkader takes a shot during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Danny DeKeyser passes the puck during practice.
Defenseman Danny DeKeyser passes the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Dylan Larkin shoots the puck during practice.
Center Dylan Larkin shoots the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Dylan Larkin tries to deflect the puck past
Center Dylan Larkin tries to deflect the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Gustav Nyquist shoots the puck during practice.
Right wing Gustav Nyquist shoots the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg skates with the puck during
Center Henrik Zetterberg skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg shoots the puck during practice.
Center Henrik Zetterberg shoots the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tomas Tatar shoots the puck during practice.
Left wing Tomas Tatar shoots the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek tries to stop a shot by left wing
Goalie Petr Mrazek tries to stop a shot by left wing Darren Helm.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tomas Tatar tries to steal the puck away
Left wing Tomas Tatar tries to steal the puck away from right wing P.A. Parenteau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek keeps his eye on the puck during
Goalie Petr Mrazek keeps his eye on the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Riley Sheahan tries to get the puck past goalie
Center Riley Sheahan tries to get the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Darren Helm skates with the puck during practice.
Left wing Darren Helm skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Darren Helm skates with the puck during practice.
Left wing Darren Helm skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek keeps his eye on the puck during
Goalie Petr Mrazek keeps his eye on the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg, center, tries to keep the
Center Henrik Zetterberg, center, tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Danny DeKeyser in front of goalie Petr Mrazek.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Nick Jensen looks for an open man during
Defenseman Nick Jensen looks for an open man during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Dylan Larkin, center, tries to keep the puck
Center Dylan Larkin, center, tries to keep the puck away from defenseman Brian Lashoff, left, and defenseman Ryan Sproul during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg tries to steal the puck away
Center Henrik Zetterberg tries to steal the puck away from defenseman Jonathan Ericsson during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek stops a shot in front of right wing
Goalie Petr Mrazek stops a shot in front of right wing Anthony Mantha and center Riley Sheahan during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek waits for the scrimmage to begin.
Goalie Petr Mrazek waits for the scrimmage to begin.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek stops a shot during the scrimmage.
Goalie Petr Mrazek stops a shot during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Right wing Anthony Mantha, defenseman Nick
(From left) Right wing Anthony Mantha, defenseman Nick Jensen, and left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep the puck away
Right wing Luke Witkowski tries to keep the puck away from right wing Givani Smith during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Justin Abdelkader, right, keeps the puck
Left wing Justin Abdelkader, right, keeps the puck away from defenseman Jonathan Ericsson during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Givani Smith, left, moves the puck away
Right wing Givani Smith, left, moves the puck away from center Brady Gilmour.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi keeps the puck away from center
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi keeps the puck away from center Frans Nielsen during the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Gustav Nyquist can't get the puck past goalie
Right wing Gustav Nyquist can't get the puck past goalie Pat Nagle during a shootout after the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Riley Sheahan can't get the puck past goalie
Center Riley Sheahan can't get the puck past goalie Corbin Boes during a shootout after the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Luke Kutkevicius gets his shot stopped by goalie
Center Luke Kutkevicius gets his shot stopped by goalie Corbin Boes during a shootout after the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tomas Tatar gets high-fives from his teammates
Left wing Tomas Tatar gets high-fives from his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout after the scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Zack Stonehouse, 9, of Grand Rapids, got some ice time
Zack Stonehouse, 9, of Grand Rapids, got some ice time with center Riley Sheahan after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Gustav Nyquist, left, and left wing Tomas
Right wing Gustav Nyquist, left, and left wing Tomas Tatar sign autographs after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players sign autographs after practice.
The players sign autographs after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Dylan Larkin signs an autograph for Kristy Whisman,
Center Dylan Larkin signs an autograph for Kristy Whisman, of Rose City.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Gustav Nyquist signs autographs and poses
Right wing Gustav Nyquist signs autographs and poses for photos after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing David Booth takes a shot during drills at
Left wing David Booth takes a shot during drills at the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, September 16, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Tom McCollum stops a shot by center Corey Elkins
Goalie Tom McCollum stops a shot by center Corey Elkins during camp.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Tom McCollum tries to stop a shot by right wing
Goalie Tom McCollum tries to stop a shot by right wing Dominik Shine.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Matej Machovsky stops a shot by right wing Dominik
Goalie Matej Machovsky stops a shot by right wing Dominik Shine.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill watches his players run through
Head coach Jeff Blashill watches his players run through drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Michael Rasmussen works the puck during drills.
Center Michael Rasmussen works the puck during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Goalie Jared Coreau pounces on a loose
(From left) Goalie Jared Coreau pounces on a loose puck in front of left wing Luke Esposito and center Dominic Turgeon.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath, left, tries to steal the
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath, left, tries to steal the puck away from left wing Dylan Sadowy.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Defenseman Dennis Cholowski tries to steal
(From left) Defenseman Dennis Cholowski tries to steal the puck from right wing Matthew Ford.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Matt Lorito gets instructions from head coach
Left wing Matt Lorito gets instructions from head coach Jeff Blashill.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings fans bundle up to watch the practices.
Red Wings fans bundle up to watch the practices.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Detroit Red Wing Dan Cleary appeared at camp
Former Detroit Red Wing Dan Cleary appeared at camp working with in player development.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing David Booth takes a shot during drills.
Left wing David Booth takes a shot during drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi skates the puck around the
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi skates the puck around the back of the net.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Traverse City —  Most everyone in Detroit and around the NHL were surprised when the Red Wings left goaltender Petr Mrazek unprotected in June’s expansion draft.

    Mrazek, though, sounded Saturday as if he understood why.

    It was a poor statistical season, Mrazek ultimately lost his starting job to Jimmy Howard, and Mrazek’s work ethic was called into question.

    “It wasn’t the season I wanted to have,” said Mrazek, who spoke Saturday about his offseason. “I’m happy I’m back. They (the Red Wings) gave me a chance to play in the NHL.

    “It’s (last season) over and I’m not going to look back. I’m just looking forward now and I feel ready. It’s a business. The season wasn’t great. So that’s what it is and I’m happy to be back.”

    Mrazek wasn’t selected by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights and wasn’t sought out by other teams in the trade market.

    So entering the final season of his contract — Mrazek can be a restricted free agent next summer — he returns to the Red Wings with a new mindset, in better physical shape, and ready to return to the level he showed two seasons ago when he was near the top of the NHL statistical categories for much of the winter.

    Larkin taking cues from Zetterberg in switch to center

    “Every year is important, it doesn’t matter if it’s your contract year or not,” Mrazek said. “Every season you want to be the best.”

    Mrazek revamped his offseason training, spending more time in the weight room while tweaking some of his on-ice habits.

    “We made a couple of adjustments, a little bit different position so not to be flying in the net,” Mrazek said. “Just stay calm and stop as many pucks as I can.”

    Mrazek talked with his goalie coach in the Czech Republic and established more of a routine before and after practice, one of the areas that came into question after last season.

    Mrazek met with coach Jeff Blashill before this training camp to clear the air, after the noisy summer.

    “I had a good talk with Blash, about what he can expect from me and what I can expect from him,” Mrazek said. “We talked about the offseason and what I did and what we had to work on.

    “The conversation went real well.”

    Blashill feels Mrazek is poised to have a big rebound season.

    “He’s in a great spot,” Blashill said. “When people go through adversity, sometimes it can be a great thing. You learn a lot and you become better in areas.
    “Petr is a great kid, he’s always been that, and he’s in position to have success this year.”

    Blashill is confident Mrazek has changed his training methods.

    “It takes a daily effort to make your game better, and he understands that,” Blashill said. “He changed his training this summer and changed the way he attacks the on-ice portion.”

    Athanasiou update

    General manager Ken Holland flew to Toronto Saturday to meet with restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou and agent Darren Ferris.

    Athanasiou has yet to sign a contract for this season and the two sides have been at a stalemate, with training camp approaching its third day.

    The Red Wings are offering one- and one-year contracts to Athanasiou — the two-year offer at just under $4 million total — while Athanasiou is also considering offers from Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia for approximately $3 million for one season.

    The KHL season is already underway, though, which makes it unlikely Athanasiou would head overseas.

    Ferris expressed some optimism Friday in talks with the Red Wings, saying there have been “productive discussions.”

    Great phone call

    When goaltender Jimmy Howard saw Holland’s phone number calling in late June, Howard had a feeling it was the news Howard was the goalie unprotected in the expansion draft.

    Rink upgrades needed for Red Wings to stay in Traverse City

    When Holland informed Howard it was Howard who was kept protected by the Red Wings, the news meant a lot to Howard.

    “Not a clue,” said Howard, as to if he had any advance notice. “I got the phone call on (son) Henry’s third birthday and I thought it was the phone call saying you’re being exposed. But instead, it was about being protected and it was pretty cool.”

    Howard didn’t want to leave Detroit or the Red Wings organization.

    “It meant a lot,” Howard said. “I’ve been with the organization for so long, Detroit is home for us, my family. My boys were born there and are growing up there.

    “It’s home.”

    Kronwall hurting

    Defenseman Niklas Kronwall sat out a second consecutive day Saturday, with what Blashill called back spasms.

    There’s a good chance Kronwall will not skate here in Traverse City, before the end camp Monday.

    “Kroner had a little back spasm today, that’s nothing at all I’m concerned about,” Blashill said. “I’m not sure whether he’ll hit the ice in Traverse or we’ll wait (until returning to Detroit). I don’t think it’s any big deal. We’ll take it day by day.”

    Ice chips

    Tomas Tatar (shoulder) said he feels completely healthy and appears ready to play in exhibition games after offseason surgery.

    …Blashill has been impressed with 2017 first-round draft pick forward Michael Rasmussen, who is headed back to junior hockey in a few days. “He has a real good skill package and his effort level is real good,” Blashill said. “He scored a big-time goal two days ago in practice in a tight area.”
    There was some debate from scout regarding Rasmussen’s skating, but Blashill doesn’t feel it’s an issue at all.
    “He skates real well for a big guy,” Blashill said. “The question marks about his skating are nonsense. His skating will only get better because of his stride.”

