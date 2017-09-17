Red Wings training camp: Day 3
Team Delvecchio battles it out on during a mini scrimmage
Team Delvecchio battles it out on during a mini scrimmage on a third of the rink during the Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, September 17, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Dylan Larkin sends the puck past left wing Tyler
Center Dylan Larkin sends the puck past left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and goalie Petr Mrazek for a goal during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Colin Campbell tries to control the puck
Right wing Colin Campbell tries to control the puck as the fans watch the action during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Glendening tries to deflect the puck
Right wing Luke Glendening tries to deflect the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Anthony Mantha shoots the puck during practice.
Right wing Anthony Mantha shoots the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Luke Witkowski tries to deflect the puck
Right wing Luke Witkowski tries to deflect the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg sends the puck past goalie
Center Henrik Zetterberg sends the puck past goalie Petr Mrazek during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Xavier Ouellet
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Xavier Ouellet get tangled up while battling for the puck in front of goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans try to get a shot of captain Henrik Zetterberg
Fans try to get a shot of captain Henrik Zetterberg during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing P.A. Parenteau, right, keeps the puck away
Right wing P.A. Parenteau, right, keeps the puck away from center Henrik Zetterberg during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Henrik Zetterberg, left, and right wing P.A.
Center Henrik Zetterberg, left, and right wing P.A. Parenteau battle for the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Trevor Daley
Left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Trevor Daley battle for the puck in front of goalie Jimmy Howard.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Defenseman Mike Green and goalie Jimmy
(From left) Defenseman Mike Green and goalie Jimmy Howard try to keep center Frans Nielsen from scoring during a mini scrimmage.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill gives directions to his players
Head coach Jeff Blashill gives directions to his players during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The helmet of goalie Jimmy Howard now has an image
The helmet of goalie Jimmy Howard now has an image of former team owner Mike Ilitch. Ilitch died last February.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The fans keep an eye on right wing Luke Witkowski during
The fans keep an eye on right wing Luke Witkowski during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Petr Mrazek, left, and goalie Jimmy Howard chat
Goalie Petr Mrazek, left, and goalie Jimmy Howard chat between drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing Darren Helm, left, and defenseman Trevor
Left wing Darren Helm, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley get tangled up while battling for the puck in front of goalie Jimmy Howard during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill sends the players off the
Head coach Jeff Blashill sends the players off the ice to watch video after a set of practice drills.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Assistant coach Pat Ferschweiler, head
(From left) Assistant coach Pat Ferschweiler, head coach Jeff Blashill, and captain Henrik Zetterberg chat after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
A young fan tries to get the attention of Henrik Zetterberg
A young fan tries to get the attention of Henrik Zetterberg after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players are subjected to an endurance drill after
The players are subjected to an endurance drill after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players
Head coach Jeff Blashill keeps an eye on his players as they are subjected to an endurance drill after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players rest on the ice after going through an
The players rest on the ice after going through an endurance drill after practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath bends his stick while taking
Defenseman Dylan McIlrath bends his stick while taking a shot during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing David Booth battles for the puck during practice.
Left wing David Booth battles for the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Tom McCollum tries to keep the puck away from
Goalie Tom McCollum tries to keep the puck away from center Axel Holmstrom during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Center Michael Rasmussen tries to get the puck past
Center Michael Rasmussen tries to get the puck past goalie Matej Machovsky during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from center
Left wing David Booth keeps the puck away from center Corey Elkins during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Goalie Jared Coreau tries to stop a shot
(From left) Goalie Jared Coreau tries to stop a shot by center Turner Elson while being defended by defenseman Robbie Russo during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski tries to keep the puck
Defenseman Dennis Cholowski tries to keep the puck away from center Dominic Turgeon during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck during
Defenseman Vili Saarijarvi skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during
Right wing Evgeny Svechnikov skates with the puck during practice.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Traverse City — There’s talk with the Tigers regarding Andrew Romine playing all nine positions.

    The closest the Red Wings can match that performance is Luke Witkowski.

    Playing wing, or moving to defense, it doesn’t matter. Witkowski, a versatile Holland native who played with Danny DeKeyser and was coached by Jeff Blashill when all three were at Western Michigan, can play both positions.

    The Red Wings signed Witkowski on July 1 as a free agent, a 2-year contract worth $1.5 million, with his versatility — along with toughness — attracting the team.

    “There were games last year where I’d sit in the middle of the bench, and one shift I was playing forward, and the next shift on defense,” said Witkowski of his season in Tampa. “You kind of get used to it. There’s a lot more skating forward as a forward — and more skating backward on defense.

    “I didn’t really think about it until last year. I stepped in and actually earned more ice time. I thought maybe I can continue this and make a career out of it.”

    Booth ‘having fun’ again as he tries to make Red Wings

    Witkowski could prove valuable for his ability to play both positions, but also for his willingness to protect teammates.

    Red Wings fans might remember Witkowski for his fight against Anthony Mantha late last season in which Mantha broke a finger that ended his season.

    Witkowski (6-foot-3, 214-pounds) was sticking up for Tampa’s Greg McKegg, who Mantha took extra punches on while McKegg was defenseless on the ice.

    “I wear my heart on my sleeve and I can play that gritty game,” Witkowski said. “I’ll bring the chippiness.”

    Returning to his home state, and getting a chance to wear the Red Wings’ jersey, is a dream come true.

    “Being a Michigan guy you grow up looking up to (the Red Wings),” Witkowski said. “To put the sweater on and get a chance to play my first game here is awesome.”

    Learning curve

    Michael Rasmussen, the Red Wings’ first-round pick in June, has been impressive in his first pro camp.

    Rasmussen, a 6-foot-6, 221-pound forward, has been effective around the net, and showed any concerns about his skating might not be valid.

    “I like him, he’s big, smooth skater,” Blashill said.

    Red Wings' Petr Mrazek back with renewed attitude

    Rasmussen has learned one big takeaway from an NHL camp.

    “It’s kind of a faster game here,” said Rasmussen, who’ll play one exhibition game and be returned to junior hockey in Tri-City (WHL).

    “Just the pace. Hockey is hockey wherever you go, but up here, the pace (stands out). Everyone is fast and quick.”

    Rasmussen has soaked up knowledge from as many veterans as possible.

    “I’m happy to up here and competing against these guys,” Rasmussen said. “It’s been real good so far.”

    Blashill wants the camp to be a “measuring stick” for Rasmussen.

    “Even in the skate test today, where was he compared to the NHL guys,” Blashill said. “What was his highest number compared to the NHL guys? I’d make sure I have that number to know the things I need to work on.

    “For young players who’ve had a ton of success, you don’t realize as you move up the pyramid how hard it is.

    RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    “When you come to main camp, you get a realization that there are some real good hockey players here and I have a lot of work to do.”

    Ice chips

    Niklas Kronwall (back spasms) didn’t skate Sunday and will not play in Monday’s intra-squad Red-White scrimmage.

    “We’ll take precaution and make sure we have him ready for Game 1 (of the regular season) against Minnesota,” Blashill said.

    …The plan is for Henrik Zetterberg to center between Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist to begin the schedule. Tatar and Nyquist struggled to produce offensively most of last season, and the Red Wings need steadier production this time around.

    “Certainly we need them if they’re going to play as a line again, they’ll have to score and produce, there’s no question,” Blashill said.

    “It’s always important to judge in totality and at the end of the year Tats and Nyke had pretty good years. We need them to produce and we need a fast start — but we also need to win as many games as possible throughout the season.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

