White defeats Red, 5-4, in Wings' annual training camp game
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Jimmy Howard defends a shot from David Booth with Dan
Jimmy Howard defends a shot from David Booth with Dan Renouf defending during the annual Red and White Game that closes out the Red Wings' training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City on Monday, September 18, 2017. The White team won, 5-4.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Nyquist carries the puck behind Red goaltender
Gustav Nyquist carries the puck behind Red goaltender Thomas McCollum in the second period.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi goes to the five-hole on Thomas McCollum
Tyler Bertuzzi goes to the five-hole on Thomas McCollum to tie the game for White at 4-4 with 2:47 left.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Thomas McCollum looks back as Tomas Tatar's
Goaltender Thomas McCollum looks back as Tomas Tatar's game-winning goal goes into the net behind him. White won the game, 5-4.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Glendening, at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, checks
Luke Glendening, at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, checks Anthony Mantha (6-5, 225) in the corner.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Corey Elkins carries the puck as Robbie Russo
Center Corey Elkins carries the puck as Robbie Russo moves to gain a defensive position and P.A. Parenteau gives chase.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left wing Luke Esposito gathers the puck to move into
Left wing Luke Esposito gathers the puck to move into the Red end of the ice.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tomas Tatar fires the puck toward the net past Trevor
Tomas Tatar fires the puck toward the net past Trevor Daley.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center Axel Holmstrom carries the puck across center
Center Axel Holmstrom carries the puck across center ice.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dominic Turgeon and Nick Jensen go for the puck along
Dominic Turgeon and Nick Jensen go for the puck along the boards.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A host of Wings eye a loose puck in front of goaltender
A host of Wings eye a loose puck in front of goaltender Jimmy Howard.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A diving Thomas McCollum stops a point-blank shot early
A diving Thomas McCollum stops a point-blank shot early in the second period.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jimmy Howard watches the rebound while David Booth
Jimmy Howard watches the rebound while David Booth and Nick Jensen work in front of him.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Rasmussen, the Wings' 2017 first-round pick,
Michael Rasmussen, the Wings' 2017 first-round pick, circles toward the puck ahead of Tyler Bertuzzi.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Joe Hicketts and Axel Holmstrom collide with a referee.
Joe Hicketts and Axel Holmstrom collide with a referee.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darren Helm carries the puck out of the Red zone, flanked
Darren Helm carries the puck out of the Red zone, flanked by Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny DeKeyser carries the puck behind Petr Mrazek
Danny DeKeyser carries the puck behind Petr Mrazek as he's chased by Tyler Bertuzzi and watched by Luke Glendening.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser tangle in the corner
Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser tangle in the corner after racing for a loose puck.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defensemen Dennis Cholowski brings the puck out in
Defensemen Dennis Cholowski brings the puck out in front of Jimmy Howard with David Booth looking to cut him off.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dylan Larkin skates with the puck at the edge as Xavier
Dylan Larkin skates with the puck at the edge as Xavier Ouellet chases.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Nyquist battles to make a shot with Libor Sulak
Gustav Nyquist battles to make a shot with Libor Sulak in front of goaltender Petr Mrazek in the first period.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Nyquist moves the puck as Anthony Mantha and
Gustav Nyquist moves the puck as Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin approach from the side.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Defenseman Dan Renouf sends a shot toward the net.
Defenseman Dan Renouf sends a shot toward the net.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trevor Daley, left, and Axel Holmstrom work against
Trevor Daley, left, and Axel Holmstrom work against each other.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Goaltender Thomas McCollum takes a drink during a break
Goaltender Thomas McCollum takes a drink during a break in action.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Robbie Russo turns with the puck as Tomas Tatar follows.
Robbie Russo turns with the puck as Tomas Tatar follows.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A tripped-up Dylan Sadowy banks a shot from behind
A tripped-up Dylan Sadowy banks a shot from behind into the net for a second-period goal.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi carries the puck into the Red end as
Tyler Bertuzzi carries the puck into the Red end as Trevor Daley defends.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Wings' Red and White teams work the traditional
The Wings' Red and White teams work the traditional handshake line after the White team's 5-4 win at Center Ice Arena in Traverse City.  Tom Gromak, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Traverse City — Tomas Tatar is glad the summer is over and it’s time to get back to hockey.

    Tatar had surgery to cure a troublesome shoulder injury that’s bothered him for years.

    Then, Tatar was a restricted free agent who had to go to arbitration before finally working out a four-year contract worth $21.2 million ($5.3 million salary cap hit).

    “It was a tough summer, that’s for sure,” said Tatar, who led the Red Wings with 25 goals. “It was long for everybody. For me personally, I’m glad I had that time to recover to get ready for the season. The first few months were tough. I feel really good now, no issues.”

    Surgery had been an option for several years, but Tatar finally decided to do it this summer after the Red Wings season ended early with no playoffs.

    It gave Tatar plenty of time to recover  but also, the pain was becoming more consistent and bothersome.

    “This problem was going for a while, it was just getting worse,” Tatar said. “I didn’t really feel it when I got hit. It was just when I was shooting, an unexpected move, when you’re ready to shoot, it was like somebody was pulling you.”

    As for the contract negotiation, Tatar at one point told the Slovakian media he felt his days with the Red Wings were ending.

    But persistent negotiations finally led to a breakthrough and an agreement.

    “It’s a business,” Tatar said. “It was a dream to become a Red Wing for me when I was a kid. It would have been tough to say goodbye for sure.

    “I don’t think we were as far as the media was talking. I was reading some of the stuff, it was misleading. But we had it under control all the time. Me and Kenny (Holland, general manager) were talking and I didn’t see any issue.”

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Tatar had surgery over the summer. David Guralnick, Detroit News

    Camp wraps up

    Tatar scored with just under 31 seconds left giving Team White a 5-4 victory over Team Red in the camp ending Red-White intrasquad scrimmage.

    Matt Lorito, Dylan Sadowy, Corey Elkins (West Bloomfield) and Tyler Bertuzzi added the other Team White goals.

    Anthony Mantha, Trevor Daley, Dylan Larkin (power play) and Libor Sulak scored for Team Red.

    “The effort and compete was real good,” said coach Jeff Blashill, adding he liked what he saw from the prospects. “Young players especially get a chance, Ken’s words, ‘build a resume.’ When you have a great camp and play well, it’s a continuation of building that resume.”

    The Red Wings open the exhibition season Tuesday night in Boston. Blashill said he’ll use a split squad of veterans and prospects the first few games.

    RED WINGS SCHEDULE

    More: Wings' Mantha striving for better habits, consistency

    Coreau’s position

    Goaltender Jared Coreau understands the situation.

    Coreau stands third on the depth chart behind Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek, and isn’t likely to start the season in the NHL (barring injury to the other two).

    Coreau is out of minor league options and could be exposed to waivers. If Coreau clears, he’ll be headed back to Grand Rapids.

    Still, Coreau is thinking NHL as the exhibition season begins.

    “I’m coming here to make the team, that’s the mentality I’ve had every year,” Coreau said. “I have to do what I can every day and work hard and when exhibition game opportunities come, I need to capitalize on them.”

    Coreau changed his diet during the summer to slim down and get in his best shape.

    “I went vegetarian, or maybe pescatarian would be the right term,” Coreau said. “I still eat some fish and eggs but I wanted to lose a bit more weight, especially going late into third periods. I wanted to be lighter and conserve energy. My endurance is much better.”

    Ice chips

    Veterans such as Henrik Zettererg, Frans Nielsen, Justin Abdelkader, Mike Green and Jonathan Ericsson were held out from the  but all are available to play, said Blashill.

    … Niklas Kronwall (back spasms) didn’t skate and continues to be day-to-day.

    Zetterberg said he’s not concerned about his good friend Kronwall.

    “He feels good, he was ready to go today,” Zetterberg said. “He’ll be ready when we come back to Detroit. He’s been looking good in the skates before camp and that’s a plus for us.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    Red Wings at Bruins

    Faceoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday, TD Garden, Boston

    TV/radio: None

    Outlook: This is the first of eight preseason games for the Red Wings. Their first game at the new Little Caesars Arena is Saturday, also against the Bruins.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE