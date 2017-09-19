Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is dropped to the ice by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brian Lashoff (32) as left wing Tyler Bertuzzi chases the puck during the first period Tuesday. Boston won 4-2. (Photo: Charles Krupa, Associated Press)

Austin Czarnik’s penalty shot goal late in the second period lifted the Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Red Wings in a preseason game Tuesday in Boston.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen and Teddy Purcell also scored for Boston, which received a 20-save performance from Anton Khudobin.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Detroit on 21 shots, while reserve Jared Coreau made 11 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings.