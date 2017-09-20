Penguins' Justin Schultz checks Red Wings' Frans Nielsen during the first period of Wednesday's preseason game. (Photo: Fred Vuich, Associated Press)

Pittsburgh — Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Adam Johnson scored twice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for the win. Starter Matt Murray stopped 19 of 22 shots in two periods.

Gustav Nyquist scored two goals for Detroit. Darren Helm, Ben Street and Matt Lorito also scored for the Red Wings.

Detroit starter Jimmy Howard made 22 saves. Reserve Tom McCollum allowed three goals on 12 shots.