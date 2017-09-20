Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Red Wings lose in OT to Pens, drop to 0-2 in preseason
Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending the Penguins to a 6-5 preseason win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Red Wings lose in OT to Pens, drop to 0-2 in preseason
Associated Press
Published 10:44 p.m. ET Sept. 20, 2017
Pittsburgh — Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
Adam Johnson scored twice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh.
Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for the win. Starter Matt Murray stopped 19 of 22 shots in two periods.
Gustav Nyquist scored two goals for Detroit. Darren Helm, Ben Street and Matt Lorito also scored for the Red Wings.
Detroit starter Jimmy Howard made 22 saves. Reserve Tom McCollum allowed three goals on 12 shots.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs