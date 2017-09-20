A look at the melted ice vials from Joe Louis Arena. (Photo: detroitredwings.com)

Looks like Red Wings fans have a chance to own a piece of Joe Louis Arena.

Sort of.

The Detroit Red Wings Foundation is selling “limited-edition” vials of melted ice taken from surface at Joe Louis Arena, commemorating the longtime home of the Red Wings as they move into the sparkling new Little Caesars Arena for the 2017-18 season.

The cost for the vial? $85, but it includes the “official Farewell Season at The Joe” vial, as well as a shadowbox framed photo of The Joe.

Proceeds benefit the foundation’s “mission to grow the sport of hockey.”

