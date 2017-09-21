Alex DeBrincat of the Blackhawks is congratulated by Nick Schmaltz after scoring a second-period goal. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Chicago — Brandon Saad recorded a hat trick to spark the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-1 win over the Red Wings Thursday night.

A member of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012-13 and 2014-15, Chicago re-acquired Saad in a NHL Draft day trade from Columbus which sent Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets.

BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 1

Ryan Hartman, Brent Seabrook and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks.

Starter Corey Crawford made 30 saves in the first two periods. Collin Delia played the third and stopped all eight shots he faced.

Michael Rasmussen scored Detroit’s lone goal.

Petr Mrazek allowed all six Chicago goals on 40 shots.